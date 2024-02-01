NC man who attempted to breach US Capitol during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty

A Brevard man, along with two others people from other states, pleaded guilty to felony charges on Wednesday related to their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alan Michael St. Onge, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of civil disorder, a felony, for his actions in the Lower West Terrace entrance of the Capitol building, also known as the “Tunnel.”

A U.S. Department of Justice press release said on the afternoon of Jan. 6, St. Onge was among the mob who engaged with the police in the Tunnel, where “some of the most violent attacks against police” took place that day.

According to the release, surveillance video footage captured images of St. Onge “pushing, with great effort” against other rioters who were trying to breach a police line defending the Tunnel.

Other members of the mob threw items, sprayed police with chemical irritants, and stole items from police defending the site. Police were eventually able to gain momentum and successfully pushed the rioters.

Before that, St. Onge also pushed against a police line at the West Plaza.

Alan Michael St. Onge at the Capitol

The release said St. Onge initially approached the Capitol from the east before moving to the West Front building, where he was among the mob members pushing against a police barricade in the West Plaza, which eventually fell.

He then made his way up the Inaugural Stage before arriving at the Tunnel where he joined the mob’s effort to breach the line of law enforcement protecting Congress.

St. Onge was arrested in Brevard on June 16, 2023. He will be sentenced on May 17 by U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols.

Two others convicted

According to the US Department of Justice, 43-year-old Kyle Kumer, who’s from Kansas City and William “Jessie” Stover, 46, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder, which is a felony.

KC man who took mom to Capitol on Jan. 6 and confronted police in tunnel pleads guilty