NC man charged with abduction, rape of minor after child goes missing for 2 days

Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with abduction and statutory rape of a minor after investigating reports of a missing child two days earlier.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation into reports of the missing juvenile on Aug. 6; the minor "was returned home sometime" early on the morning of Aug. 8, according to authorities.

At that time, sheriff's detectives received additional information about the minor's captor and obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas Anthony Morales, 23, of Indian Trail, as Fox 8 Greensboro first reported.

Morales is charged with abduction of children, second-degree kidnapping and statutory rape of a child. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

No additional details were available at the time of publication.