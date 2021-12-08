NC man charged after child discloses inappropriate acts in school assignment, sheriff says

A Wendell man accused of committing illegal sex acts with a child was arrested, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Alberto Maya Orozco, 42, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to county arrest records and a sheriff’s office news release on Wednesday. Orozco was booked into the Wake County Detention Center and posted a $45,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged incidents took place between July and October, the release stated.

Orozco knows the girl who made the allegations, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said in an email.

The sheriff’s office was first alerted to the incidents in October after the child disclosed being inappropriately touched by Orozco in a school assignment, the release stated.

Deputies arrested Orozco after reviewing the child’s statement and further investigating the situation, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also notified the Selma Police Department in Johnston County that Orozco may have committed similar offenses in their jurisdiction.

Under North Carolina law, taking indecent liberties with a child is defined as any “immoral, improper, or indecent” behavior with a child under 16 for sexual arousal or gratification, or any “lewd or lascivious act” with a child under 16.

The charge is a class F felony and carries a maximum sentence of 59 months.