NC man charged in shooting on Livingstone College campus; another victim identified

Police have charged a Salisbury man in connection with a shooting over the weekend on Livingstone College that left three people, including the suspect, injured.

At a news conference Tuesday, officials said a 21-year-old man — not a student at Livingstone — has been charged and he remains in the hospital after being shot himself. In addition, police announced officers are still looking for others involved in the shooting and officials said they’ve identified another victim since Saturday. All those injured are expected to survive, according to police.

Talib Latrell Kelly is charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Salisbury Police.

A person of interest in the case — not identified by name — was seen wearing a black face and neck covering, a red jacket and dark-colored pants, police say.

On Saturday just after 11 p.m., police were called to Livingstone’s campus during its homecoming concert to investigate the shooting.

At the time, authorities said two students were wounded and others were injured in the shooting. Two “members of the local community” had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired, according to a statement from Livingstone.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence. My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December,” Livingstone College President Anthony J. Davis said.

Authorities on Tuesday asked anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact police.

Shootings on campuses

The shooting at Livingstone, an HBCU, is just one of multiple shootings that happened on college campuses during homecoming week this year.

“This weekend alone, there were at least four shootings on or around university campuses, including two Historically Black Colleges and Universities, leaving more than a dozen people wounded and leaving permanent scars on survivors and entire communities,” according to a release from Everytown for Gun Safety, a national non-profit advocating for gun safety.

The same night as the Livingstone shooting, at least four people were shot and wounded during a Homecoming gathering at the Clark Atlanta University Center in Georgia. The next day in Harrisonburg, Virginia, eight people were shot and wounded near James Madison University. Later that evening, a teenager was shot and killed near Ohio State University, according to the release.