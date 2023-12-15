NC man convicted after selling teen for sex, branding her with tattoos to control her mind

A Charlotte man sold a 15-year-old girl for sex at hotels in the Carolinas, and branded her with tattoos to control her mind, federal prosecutors said Friday.

A federal jury in Charlotte found 33-year-old Tawaan Batten guilty Friday of conspiring with a Locust woman to sex-traffic the girl through online ads, U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a news release.

After a three-day trial, the jury convicted Batten of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in commercial sexual activity.

Batten, who remains jailed, faces up to life in prison, said Robert DeWitt, special agent in charge of the FBI in North Carolina. Batten’s sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.

“Batten took advantage of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl who turned to him out of desperation and exploited her in the worst way – for profit,” King said in a statement.

Kristi Heather King, a 33-year-old Locust woman and no relation to Dena King, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to conspiracy to sex traffic the girl and also awaits sentencing, court records show.

Batten, assisted at times by Kristi Heather King, advertised the girl on commercial sex websites and booked hotel rooms for sexual encounters, according to court documents.

Batten kept most of the money for himself that the victim earned, prosecutors said.

Dena King, the U.S. Attorney, thanked the FBI for its investigation and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for its help.