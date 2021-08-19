NC man in custody for bomb threat near US Capitol. Here’s more about the suspect.

Cleveland County sheriff’s deputies swarmed the home of a man on Thursday arrested after threatening to blow up a truck full of explosives near the U.S. Capitol.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover parked his pickup truck for several hours in front of the Library of Congress and said he had explosives, according to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. Grover is about 40 miles west of Charlotte.

“Right now, we have no indication that he was acting with anyone else,” Manger said.

In a Facebook video reviewed by the Observer, Roseberry said he has explosives in his truck, but Manger would not confirm if there were any inside the pickup truck.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the platform has removed a page with several livestream videos from Roseberry saying he was inside a truck outside the Library of Congress with explosive materials, McClatchy News reported.

In reference to President Joe Biden, Roseberry says, ”I’m all ready to die for the cause. And brother, if you could do anything to save one life, one life, you said you’d do it. Well, you got a chance. I want to go home. I want to go home and see my wife.

“We’re living in a free country, Joe. The choice is yours. If you want to shoot me and take the chance of blowing up two-and-a-half city blocks, ‘cause that tool box is full, ammonium nitrate is full.

“I don’t want to die, Joe. I want to go home, just like the people of Afghanistan want to go home. All them dead people are on your hands, too.”

Roseberry had recently lost members of his family, including his mother, Manger said.

“There were other issues that he was dealing with,” Manger said, citing conversations with Roseberry’s family.

It’s not known if Roseberry had a military or law enforcement background, Manger said.

A woman identified as Roseberry’s wife told NBC News that her husband had mental health issues and recently changed medications. She said Roseberry left the state Wednesday night, telling her he was going on a fishing trip.

What records show about Roseberry

Roseberry also was known as Bubba Roseberry, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was convicted in February 1989 of larceny and operating a vehicle without a license, both misdemeanors, and received probation and a suspended sentence, according to public records.

Public records show multiple criminal offenses in Roseberry’s past, but none since 2010.

Roseberry had a “limited” arrest record in Cleveland County, Sheriff Alan Norman said during a news conference in Grover.

Roseberry was listed as an assistant supervisor at a company called Ithaca Industries Inc. Ithaca manufactured and sold apparel, according to a records search by the (Raleigh) News & Observer. However the company has not filed an annual report with the N.C. Secretary of State since 2001.

Scene in Grover

Late Wednesday afternoon, the road outside Roseberry’s home in Grover remained blocked to traffic.

At a news conference outside the Roseberry home on Wednesday, Norman and Robert Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Charlotte office, said they didn’t suspect a threat to the public, but they were waiting for a judge to approve warrants allowing them to search the home.

Authorities declined comment about reports by neighbors of recent loud banging in the home.

Neighbor Tina Haskin said she didn’t know Roseberry and never expected anything in her neighborhood like what happened Thursday when deputies’ cars arrived at the home.

Haskin said investigators had not interviewed her.

Observer staff writers Jonathan Limehouse and Rogelio Aranda and (Raleigh) News & Observer staff writer Tyler Dukes contributed.