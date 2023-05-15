NC man dead after shooting in Myrtle Beach Saturday; 1 person arrested for murder

A 23-year-old man has died after a shooting at a residence in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Jordan Drake, of Wingate, North Carolina, was shot Saturday about 7:20 p.m. at 145 Hartland Drive, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Mitchell Sykes, of Monroe, North Carolina, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Police said the 21-year-old man killed the victim with malice afterthought, warrants state.

Drake died at the scene.

No additional details about the shooting has been released as of Monday morning.