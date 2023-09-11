NC man died in gunfire exchange with driver in Horry County. Name of other shooter withheld

A North Carolina man died Saturday after an exchange of gunfire between him and the driver of another vehicle, an Horry County Police incident report said.

Scott Spivey, 33, of Tabor City, was killed during the shooting that happened about 5:50 p.m.

The name of the person who fired the other shots was not released by Horry County officials, citing a section of South Carolina law that allows an exemption if it would interfere with a prospective law enforcement proceeding.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and S.C. 9 in the Longs area for shots fired.

A driver of a white Dodge TRX truck told police that “the guy in the black truck jumped out and started shooting at us and I shot back. I think he’s dead.”

The driver said he still had his pistol on him. The officer retrieved it out of his holster, the report said. The passenger of the white truck stated his firearm was on the passenger seat. The officer also retrieved that one.

The driver’s side front door in the Black Chevy pickup was open and the driver was hunched over the center console of the truck, with his right arm hanging over the console into the rear passenger area, the report said. He had no movement.

A black handgun with the slide locked back was just under his hand, the report said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Sunday that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident but remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.