NC man faked business to get COVID money — then robbed a bank, feds say

A North Carolina man was found guilty Friday of fraudulently taking COVID-19 relief funds and robbing a bank — loot he spent on bitcoins, prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury in Statesville convicted 35-year-old Spenc’r Denard Rickerson of bank robbery, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a news release.

Rickerson, of Claremont, who is free on bail until a sentencing hearing, didn’t reply to a phone message from The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

According to court documents and witness testimony, Rickerson faked information on COVID-relief business loan applications in 2020 and 2021. The fraud reaped him about $84,200, court records show.

The jury also convicted Rickerson of robbing a BB&T Bank on North Main Avenue in Newton in March 2021, prosecutors said without revealing how much money he took.

Rickerson also paid bills with the money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office news release.

He faces up to 42 years in prison and $500,000 in fines, prosecutors said.

His sentencing date hasn’t been set, according to King’s office.

Prosecutors urged anyone who suspects COVID-19 fraud to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866 720-5721 or file a complaint form at Justice.gov.