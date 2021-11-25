NC man going to prison after ramming girlfriend’s car at police station, opening fire

A Mecklenburg County jury has convicted Kendrick Piggie of a series of domestic violence charges from 2019 after he unleashed a moving wave of potentially deadly acts after arguing with his ex-girlfriend.

The incident happened in February 2019, and Piggie, of Charlotte was 29 at the time. According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, the pair had maintained a lengthy and abusive relationship — a relationship now hurtling toward a violent and destructive episode.

When the woman drove off — with her four children as passengers — Piggie gave chase for 30 minutes, ramming her car, brandishing a gun and threatening to kill her, prosecutors say.

In desperation, the woman drove to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Hickory Grove Division headquarters.

“This man just hit my car and he has a gun, and he’s trying to kill me and my kids. Please help me,” the victim pleaded in a 911 call, reported at the time by WSOC.

Piggie, according to prosecutors, was not deterred by his surroundings. He rammed the woman’s car two more times at the station and fired six shots, striking it twice — all in broad daylight.

When Piggie tried to escape, he wrecked his SUV nearby on North Sharon Amity Road and was found hiding near some dumpsters.

Last week, after a nine-day trial, a Mecklenburg jury convicted Piggie of one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and communicating threats.

He was found not guilty of both attempted first-degree murder and a second count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation.

Superior Court Judge George Bell sentenced Piggie to 60 to 84 months in prison. Bell handed down up to another two years on Piggie’s sentence but agreed to suspend it if Piggie completes 36 months of supervised probation.