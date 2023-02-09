NC man held on $1M bond, charged with sex offenses involving children, sheriff says

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Shane Starnes, 27, of Advance, North Carolina, with several sex offenses involving children.

The investigation began in January of 2023 when a victim(s) identified Starnes as the suspect, the sheriff said.

He was charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, one count of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 15, and one count of felonious restraint.

Starnes is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation

This is an ongoing investigation.

