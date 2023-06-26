NC man instigated racist attacks for at least one year before FBI arrest

Court documents have revealed a series of shocking hate crimes proliferated by a Concord man. Earlier this month, the FBI charged him with hate crimes.

Marian Hudak was charged by the FBI on June 22 under federal Title 18 and Title 42, laws that make it a crime to harass anyone based on their religion, race or nationality, according to federal court documents.

The court documents, newly-unsealed, paint a disturbing portrait of a pattern of harassment involving multiple victims beginning two years ago.

‘I know where you live and I will be back’

Hudak first caught the FBI’s attention in October 2022 when a Black man was driving on Concord Parkway on a Thursday afternoon. Hudak encountered the man, identified only as J.S., in traffic and began cussing him out, yelling slurs at him, and attempting to cut him off on the road.

J.S. was familiar with Hudak, who drives a Dodge truck covered in stickers, several flags, and the confederate flag, because residents of Concord knew he frequently behaved this way towards Black drivers, and J.S. had encountered him once before, according to the court documents.

J.S. said he was nervous to see him again as he drove through traffic.

As he drove, Hudak drew closer and when J.S. looked over, he began yelling racial slurs and “things about Trump.” He tried to cut him off and caused him to swerve.

J.S. noted that Hudak was trying to keep up with his vehicle, and at a stoplight he swerved in front of his car and cut him off, documents say. Hudak jumped out of the truck and began banging on his doors and windows yelling racial slurs including the n-word.

J.S. told the FBI he could see knives littered inside Hudak’s truck and J.S. reached for his pistol.

When the light turned green, he was able to escape and drive around Hudak. That wasn’t the end of the encounter — Hudak followed him home to his apartment, authorities say.

J.S. called his girlfriend, identified in the documents as A.R. and asked her to call the police, and bring him his assault rifle. When J.S. arrived at home, A.R. saw Hudak and another vehicle pull into the parking lot behind him. The two vehicles blocked the entrance and exit and the couple reported he got out of his car with a gun.

J.S. and Hudak faced off and J.S. held his own gun. His girlfriend jumped back in his vehicle and pulled away a short distance. Eventually, Hudak attempted to follow A.R., and pointed a gun at her, she ran back to the apartment and police responded.

“I know where you live and I will be back,” Hudak told the couple before fleeing.

Concord Police Department officers arrested Hudak, processed him for communicating threats and pulling out his gun, and later released him on a written promise to return to court.

‘I’m going to kill you’

The FBI in court documents called Concord Police’s sweep of Hudak’s vehicle the day he was arrested “limited.” And, the agency launched its own investigation.

The FBI learned that J.S. and A.R.’s neighbors had also encountered Hudak before, and agents learned he lives next to a Mexican family whom he also harassed, according to court documents.

The adults of the family are identified as A.D. and J.D. in the court documents.

On November 26, 2021, J.D. reported to police that his car had been egged. That morning, Hudak exited his house and began yelling at J.D. saying his car is too loud and he should “go back to your country.”

The two continued arguing and Hudak eventually charged at J.D. and attempted to assault him. The two exchanged blows until J.D. pulled a shotgun from his trunk and told Hudak to leave his yard.

Hudak tackled J.D. who handed the gun to another family member. Hudak damaged J.D.’s vehicle, injured him, and hit the family member during the encounter, documents show. J.D. got the gun again and was able to get Hudak to leave his property.

“When I see you again I am going to run you off the road,” Hudak told him. “I’m going to kill you.”

J.D. told the FBI that on other occasions Hudak did try to run him off the road. J.D.’s mother A.D. eventually obtained a no-contact order after Hudak threatened her daughters, ages 9 and 13, and threatened the family dog with a baseball bat.

Banned from Sam’s Club

The FBI interviewed “numerous other witnesses” who had been harassed by Hudak in Concord.

Multiple people called Concord Police to report his behavior when he used his truck and a loud speaker to broadcast racist attacks and slurs in the parking lot of Sam’s Club.

Hudak has been banned from Sam’s Club, according to the documents.

After the ban went into effect, Hudak would sit at intersections and scream his racist rants at pedestrians, according to the documents.

He would also display people’s names and addresses onto his truck, according to the FBI.

According to federal court records, he’s been granted a public defender.

The Council on Islamic-American Relations, (CAIR) released a statement shortly after Hudak was charged saying they welcome the FBI’s decision to to take him to court.

“We welcome the hate charges in this case and ask that – if convicted – the alleged perpetrator be sentenced appropriately based on the facts and the law,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. “No one should be subjected to such alleged hateful, racist harassment.”