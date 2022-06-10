NC man killed friend, moved body to another town, Johnston County sheriff says

A Sampson County man was arrested by deputies Friday and charged in the murder of a 39-year-old friend, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Onzie Putnam Cox, 28, was interviewed and later charged by detectives with killing Preston Shadrack Mayo, who was found dead at a home in Four Oaks on Friday morning, Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

The release provided no motive for the killing.

Deputies were sent to the Four Oaks home, on Devils Race Track Road, at around 10:30 a.m., Caldwell said.

After finding Mayo’s body, deputies determined he had been killed at his home in Benson and moved to Four Oaks about eight miles away, the release stated.

Deputies also determined that Cox, of Newton Grove, had taken Mayo to the Four Oaks home and fled, according to the release.

Cox was found soon after.

Deputies later determined that Cox, who was a friend of Mayo’s, had killed Mayo at his home in Benson before moving him to the house in Four Oaks, Caldwell said.

Cox is now being held at the Johnston County jail without bail, according to Caldwell.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation is ongoing.