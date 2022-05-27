NC man pleads guilty in Capitol riot + Over 30 NC church leaders accused of abuse

It’s Friday! KJ here. Memorial Day is right around the corner and it appears we’re (slowly) moving from a rainy work week to a sunny long weekend.

Matthew Wood of Reidsville pleaded guilty Friday to six criminal charges tied to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. He will be sentenced Sept. 23 in Washington.

Over the last month, U.S. Capitol riot defendant and Reidsville resident Matthew Wood had mounted a particularly vigorous defense: He asked a judge to dismiss all charges, suppress comments he made to the FBI and move the trial’s location.

On Friday, however, Wood pleaded guilty to all counts list on his indictment. That includes obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Wood becomes the eighth person from North Carolina to plead guilty on Capitol riot charges. He’ll now return to Washington for the first time since the riot for his sentencing.

Jules Woodson, center, is comforted by her boyfriend during a demonstration outside the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala. in 2019. Woodson spoke through tears as she described being abused sexually by a Southern Baptist minister.

An explosive new report alleges that top Baptist leaders have covered up allegations of sexual abuse by ministers and church staff members for years.

Late Thursday, Southern Baptist Convention leaders released a list that had been under wraps for years: the names of hundreds of ministers and church workers who they say were credibly accused of sexual abuse. Among those named: more than 30 people who worked in North Carolina churches.

Ames Alexander, Sara Coello and Tyler Dukes have a lot more from the investigation, including a full list of Southern Baptist Convention workers accused of abuse and a new hotline that victims can call for help.

Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioner Ella Scarborough attends a meeting on Oct. 01, 2019 at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Charlotte.

A funeral service for longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Scarborough, through decades of public service, became one of the most popular elected leaders in Mecklenburg County. She began medical leave from the county board as an at-large member in early February 2022. Scarborough entered Hospice care several weeks after taking leave from her seat and died on Tuesday night. She was 75.

Services will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Road, beginning with visitation at noon followed by the funeral at 1 p.m.

