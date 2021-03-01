NC man posed with Ike inside the US Capitol. Then his family turned him into the feds.

Michael Gordon
·2 min read

Federal authorities had help identifying the pony-tailed man wearing a “Keep America Great” sweatshirt who popped up in numerous photographs inside the U.S. Capitol.

Grayson Sherrill’s family turned him in.

Two witnesses submitted tips to the FBI that identified Grayson Sherrill, left, in this photo taken inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Two witnesses submitted tips to the FBI that identified Grayson Sherrill, left, in this photo taken inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The Cherryville man becomes the latest North Carolinian accused of taking part in the violent storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

A newly unsealed complaint charges Sherrill with three felonies: knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area; and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Did ex-NC judge help ignite ‘human bomb’ at Capitol? Critics say he should be punished

Sherrill made his initial appearance in federal court in Charlotte on Monday. He was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler to report to U.S. District Court in Washington, which is prosecuting the cases tied to the Capitol violence.

Five deaths have been linked to the efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to disrupt the certification of Trump’s electoral loss to Joe Biden. The riots left some 140 police officers injured and did millions of dollars in damages to one of the country’s most iconic government buildings.

When hundreds of Trump supporters stormed through police lines and broke through windows and doors and took over the Capitol, Sherrill appears to have been among them.

A series of photographs included in the federal complaint against him shows a dark-haired, pony-tailed man wearing jeans, combat boots and a red Trump sweatshirt moving through the Capitol carrying either a rod or cane-like object.

At one point, the man poses next to a statue of President Dwight Eisenhower inside the Capitol Rotunda. In other photos, he can be seen among the throngs of intruders wandering around the building.

According to the complaint, two of Sherrill’s relatives ID’d him for the FBI.

He becomes at least the sixth North Carolinian charged in connection with the Capitol violence, including one former police officer.

Feds: Ex-NC cop part of Oath Keepers plot to storm US Capitol and overturn Trump loss

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Mom steals baby goat to show her daughter and returns it dyed blue, Alabama police say

    She used food coloring to “paint” the goat, police say.

  • Dylan Farrow Encourages ‘Empathy, Compassion and an Open Mind’ Ahead of New ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Episode

    Ahead of the second episode of “Allen v. Farrow” airing tonight on HBO, Dylan Farrow posted a lengthy statement asking viewers to watch with “empathy, compassion and an open mind.” The episode will feature a home video in which a 7-year-old Farrow — who is the adopted child of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen — […]

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League ends on "massive cliffhanger" for even-less-likely sequel

    You might be forgiven for assuming—given that it’s four hours long, features tons of extremely expensive new footage shot just to make it a workable movie, and seems specifically designed to say goodbye to DC Films’ wider superhero franchise ambitions—that Zack Snyder’s Justice League might constitute the director’s final word on this particular set of deeply desaturated characters. But you would also be forgiven for assuming that the above thought was complete and total naïve idiocy, because, hey: Have you met this Zack Snyder guy? If you think he’s going to stop pushing his very specific, very violent, very gray version of blockbuster superherodom until he’s well and truly finished with it, you’ve lost your Motherboxing mind.

  • Trump falsely claims in CPAC speech that he could beat Democrats 'for a third time' in 2024

    Trump said that the US has "gone from America first to America last" under Biden, a nod to the appeal of the former president's ideological worldview.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Edit Archewell Website to Remove Personal Childhood Photos

    Images of Princess Diana and Doria Ragland have been deleted.

  • Kaley Cuoco Has the Ultimate Party for One To Celebrate Losing a Golden Globe

    The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco sure knows how to cheer herself up after losing at the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • Whoa, Nelly! Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

    Jessica Korda opened the LPGA Tour season last month by winning the Tournament of Champions. Nelly Korda followed in big sister's footsteps with a three-shot victory that looked easier than it felt. “Yeah, Jess' win, I was like, ‘OK, I got to get one now,’" Korda said.

  • U.S. envoy visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace process

    The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad held discussions on Monday with a senior Afghan official in Kabul over ways to accelerate the peace process, before heading to Qatar, where negotiations with Taliban representatives are ongoing. U.S.-brokered peace talks between the Afghan government and the militant group began in September but progress has slowed and violence has risen, while there is also uncertainty over whether international forces will pull out troops by May as originally planned. The State Department said in a statement on Sunday that Khalilzad and his team were visiting Kabul and Qatar.

  • Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells

    Security forces battling a decades-long insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir are alarmed by the recent arrival in the disputed region of small, magnetic bombs that have wreaked havoc in Afghanistan. "Sticky bombs", which can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely, have been seized during raids in recent months in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir, three senior security officials told Reuters. "These are small IEDs and quite powerful," said Kashmir Valley police chief Vijay Kumar, referring to improvised explosive devices.

  • Trump teases a 2024 run and commands GOP loyalty to his holy name in first signature post-presidency speech

    ‘I may even decide to beat them for a third time,’ president says, perpetuating his lie about a ‘stolen election’

  • New Orleans Archdiocese Asks Catholics to Avoid Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

    The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is asking Catholics to avoid the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which it says is “morally compromised” by its “extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” In a statement on Friday, the archdiocese noted that while deciding whether to receive the vaccine is an individual choice, that “the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.” While a number of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have used cells originally derived from an aborted fetus in the 1970s, the archdiocese argues that Johnson & Johnson “extensive use” is worse than that of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which used the cells lines only to test their vaccines, according to Religion News Service. This makes the “connection to abortion … extremely remote,” in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the statement argues, recommending that Catholics choose one of those instead, if provided a choice. While the archdiocese claims the decision is in line with guidance from the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center, none of the three have issued statements denouncing the new vaccine. In December, the Vatican issued general guidelines regarding vaccines in which the Holy See said it was “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive shots that used the HEK293 cells for research. While the HEK293 cells are reportedly originated from an aborted fetus from the 1970s, ethicists have said that the cells and similar cell lines are clones and not the original fetal tissue. The Vatican has made the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for all Vatican City residents. Pope Francis reportedly received the shot in January. The Archdiocese of New Orleans’ statement comes after leaders of the USCCB and leaders from other religious organizations sent a letter to the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last spring regarding ethical concerns over the COVID-19 vaccines. “We are aware that, among the dozens of vaccines currently in development, some are being produced using old cell lines that were created from the cells of aborted babies,” the letter read. “For example, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a substantial contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is working on a vaccine that is being produced using one of these ethically problematic cell lines.” However, a USCCB memo written by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who chairs the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who chairs the organization’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, argued that the vaccines are moral.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th baby together nearly 6 months after birthing their son Eduardo

    The baby was born nearly sixth months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.

  • A man who refused to wear a mask at a high-school basketball game killed a police officer following a confrontation, authorities say

    The police officer, Martinus Mitchum, was fatally shot while trying to break up an altercation between a man and a school employee over face masks.

  • Trump privately received the coronavirus vaccine while he was president in January

    Trump and former first lady Melania Trump got the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House, according to multiple reports.

  • Trump reportedly quietly got his COVID-19 vaccine in January

    Former President Donald Trump never ended up getting his COVID-19 vaccine publicly before he left office — but he reportedly did so off camera. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump encouraged supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine, renewing questions over whether the former president has done so himself. Numerous officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to demonstrate to Americans that it's safe. Trump never did so. But The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Monday reported that according to an adviser, Trump actually did get vaccinated at the White House in January, as did former first lady Melania Trump, even though they didn't say so publicly at the time. The report was confirmed by CNN and Axios. The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian noted it was "noteworthy that the former president didn't do this publicly to boost public confidence in the vaccine." Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021 In December, then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Trump had a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine yet, as he "received monoclonal antibodies" when he had COVID-19, "and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.'" CNN's Betsy Klein notes the White House had repeatedly declined to comment when asked if Trump had gotten the vaccine or intended to do so, even "as recently as January 18." After Trump's CPAC speech, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake flagged his comments encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated as "perhaps the most significant thing he said," noting this was "something he avoided forcefully advocating for when he actually commanded the most powerful office in the world." More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?

  • Why Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is probably the best shot

    Some people might prefer Johnson & Johnson's shot because it was tested on variants, has milder side effects, and is easier to get.

  • A former NFL player who was missing for several days has been found dead in Florida

    Louis Nix's family confirmed his death after officials found his vehicle in a retention pond near his Jacksonville apartment on Saturday.