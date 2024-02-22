NC man sentenced to 10 years for role in cross-border cocaine delivery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Durham, North Carolina man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for his role in the attempted delivery of 59 kilograms of cocaine.

Court documents show that on July 26, 2023, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations seized a load of cocaine as it crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents replaced the cocaine with an imitation substance and delivered the load to Jose Daniel Arellano-Rodriguez at a truck stop in Providence Forge.

Arellano-Rodriguez came to the truck stop with $90,000 in cash to pay for the cocaine, according to court documents. The 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

