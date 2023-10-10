NC man steals ambulance outside hospital — and makes it to the next town

A 26-year-old — two days out of jail — stole an ambulance and drove it nearly 20 miles Friday before a Mooresville officer noticed his reckless driving and began a short police chase, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Dezire Raequan Goldman stole the ambulance outside the emergency room at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville Friday morning, according to a Mooresville Police Department news release.

At about 5 a.m., the Mooresville officer noticed Goldman driving east on Highway 150 in a “reckless manner” and committing “several traffic violations” near East Plaza Drive and Iredell Avenue. The ambulance’s sirens sounded, but its lights stayed off.

After learning no paramedics were responding to a call in Mooresville, the officer tried to stop the ambulance. Goldman fled but was stopped and arrested on Moore Avenue, about 20 miles south of the hospital, police said.

Goldman faces felony charges for fleeing to elude arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and lesser traffic violations.

Goldman was at the Iredell County Detention Center with no bond.