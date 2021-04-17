NC man, Texas girlfriend posed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Next stop: A courtroom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Gordon
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

They’ll always have the Capitol.

On Jan. 6, Bradley Stuart Bennett and Elizabeth Rose Williams — identified in an FBI affidavit as a romantic couple — joined hundreds of other Donald Trump supporters in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, newly unsealed government documents show.

In this Facebook image included in an FBI document, Bradley Stuart Bennett and Elizabeth Rose Williams stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both have been charged in the assault on the building.
In this Facebook image included in an FBI document, Bradley Stuart Bennett and Elizabeth Rose Williams stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both have been charged in the assault on the building.

Bennett was a QAnon devotee from small-town North Carolina, according to court records. She was a musician, lifestyle coach and essential oils guru from San Antonio.

In a series of videos and photographs posted real-time from the day, the couple strolled through the Capitol and posed inside the Senate chambers. Williams mugged for the camera both inside the iconic building and outside on its grounds.

“TODAY WAS A REVOLUTIONARY MESSAGE,” Bennett roared in an all-caps Facebook mini-manifesto posted that day. “WE WON’T GO AWAY. WE WILL FIND VICTORY.”

For now, both must find lawyers.

In late March, multiple publications reported that Williams and Bennett had been arrested in connection with the Capitol violence. But the headlines were wrong.

At one time, Bennett and Williams apparently intended to blend their lives in San Antonio, court records show. He took his Texas driver’s license road test in her car, and the license examiner at the time told the FBI that Williams also was on hand. Multiple tipsters who sent Bennett’s Capitol photos and video to the FBI also identified the pair as a couple.

For some undisclosed reason, however, Bennett wasn’t around in Texas at the time of his Williams’ arrest on March 24. She was later released on bond.

He surfaced this week in Charlotte, where he surrendered to the FBI. Just before noon on Monday, he walked into an uptown federal courtroom charged with the now-familiar battery of charges tied to the effort by Trump supporters to overturn the presidential election.

“Patriots going to war,” is how Bennett put it in his video of the Capitol riot, the FBI affidavit shows.

Bennett remained in custody Friday at the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he awaits transfer to the federal courts of Washington, which will prosecute his case.

He joins some 420 others facing trial in connection with the Capitol siege. At least 12 are from North Carolina.

In this New York Times Magazine image taken from an FBI document, a man believed to be Stephen Ethan Horn of Wake Forest stands over other people with a cellphone in his left hand inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In this New York Times Magazine image taken from an FBI document, a man believed to be Stephen Ethan Horn of Wake Forest stands over other people with a cellphone in his left hand inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Wake Forest man also charged

Another North Carolina man charged in connection with the violence, Stephen Ethan Horn, surrendered to the FBI on April 9 and made his initial appearance in Raleigh federal court. He is charged with three federal crimes.

A photo included in Horn’s court file shows the helmeted Wake Forest man standing above the Capitol fray while he appears to be filming with his phone.

In an FBI affidavit, Horn is quoted as saying that he did not take part in the violence or the protest and did not go into the Capitol in search of “cheap thrills.” Rather, Horn said, he entered to “accurately document and record a significant event.”

These Facebook images included in an FBI document show Bradley Stuart Bennett inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
These Facebook images included in an FBI document show Bradley Stuart Bennett inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tipsters ID QAnon supporter

Jail records indicate that Bennett is a resident of the Randolph County town of Trinity, population 6,600, about 75 miles north of Charlotte.

In its affidavit, the FBI says multiple tipsters identified him as an outspoken adherent to the unfounded QAnon theory, which holds that former President Trump was fighting a Democratic Party conspiracy of demonic, cannibalistic pedophiles.

In the days leading up to Jan. 6, when Congress was scheduled to certified Trump’s electoral loss to now-President Joe Biden, Bennett said he would be in Washington for a Trump rally and urged others to join him.

“FAIR WARNING: If this election is stolen for Biden, Patriots will go TO WAR,’’ Bennett posted on Jan. 6, according to the affidavit.

By the end of the day, one of the country’s most iconic architectural symbols resembled a war zone. Five people had died, 140 police officers had been injured, while the Capitol was hit with millions of dollars of damages.

NC residents who face federal charges for the US Capitol riot

Source: U.S. Department of Justice

Recommended Stories

  • As voting fight moves westward, accusations of racism follow

    The Arizona Legislature was debating one of several Republican proposals to overhaul voting when GOP Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said she'd had enough. “I don’t like to be characterized as supporting discriminatory laws!” she told Democrats, who say the legislation will hurt Latino and Native American voters. Indeed, Democrats are escalating their charges that the Republican push for tighter state voting laws is designed to make it hard for people of color to vote.

  • Biden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants

    The Biden administration on Friday said it will invest $1.7 billion to help states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fight COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the United States. The investment, which will be part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will improve detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these variants by scaling up genomic sequencing efforts - a key step in containing the spread, the White House said. In early February, U.S. laboratories were only sequencing about 8,000 COVID-19 strains per week.

  • I Am So Tired of Shouting Into the Void About America’s Young Men and Their Guns

    The violence won’t stop until we have real systemic change.

  • Ohio man with assault rifle and ammo arrested at Times Square subway

    Police in New York arrested an Ohio man who was in possession of a semi-automatic gun, ammo and gas mask at a Times Square subway station. According to the NYPD, the as yet unidentified 18-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after being observed with an unloaded semi-automatic gun near the A/C/E line at the Times Square station around 3:30 p.m., News 4 reported.

  • 'Difficult to watch'

    Footage from the police killing of a 13-year-old boy was released. Derek Chauvin pleads the Fifth. It's Thursday's news.

  • Police, public officials donated to Rittenhouse; internal investigation underway

    Public officials and officers are being called out for allegedly donating to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse and other individuals who have harmed African Americans. It has been revealed that public officials and law enforcement have been donating to fundraisers in of support far-right activists, vigilante murderers, and cops who are accused of shooting Black people. It was discovered that Rittenhouse received funds from officials.

  • Adults Of Reddit Give Necessary Advice To Young People In Viral Thread

    The thread is full of necessary, and helpful, advice for young people.

  • US puts visa restrictions on Uganda, saying vote was flawed

    The United States says it is imposing visa restrictions on “those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda,“ including during the election in January and the campaign period. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said the Ugandan government’s actions “represent a continued downward trajectory for the country’s democracy and respect for human rights.“ The election in which longtime President Yoweri Museveni won a sixth term “was neither free nor fair,“ Blinken said.

  • Donald Trump Jr. promoted Jake Paul's next fight days after the YouTuber addressed a sexual assault allegation made against him

    Donald Trump Jr. promoted controversial YouTuber Jake Paul's next big fight after Paul was accused of sexual assault.

  • House Republicans who voted to back Trump's false election claims lag in fundraising

    House of Representatives Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election defeat on average raised less in campaign funds in the first three months of the year than those who opposed it, federal records show. Sixty-five House Republicans who voted in January to accept election results that put President Joe Biden in the White House raised about $360,000 on average for their re-election campaigns, according to a Reuters review of Federal Election Commission disclosures through Thursday's filing deadline. That is about 25% higher than the roughly $290,000 on average raised by re-election campaigns for 136 House Republicans who voted in support of Trump's false claims that his defeat was the result of widespread election fraud.

  • Idaho legislator accused of ‘inappropriate sexual conduct.’ Ethics panel finds probable cause

    Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger acknowledged an accusation of “unconsented sexual contact.” The House will hold a public hearing.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: A photo shows President Joe Biden kneeling in front of George Floyd’s son. THE FACTS: The young boy in the photo with Biden is not George Floyd’s son.

  • Liquid Chlorophyll Is Trending On TikTok — Is It Worth Trying?

    TikTok users swear by liquid chlorophyll drops. Here's what you should know if you're thinking of hopping on the bandwagon.

  • Texas Sen. Cruz opposes hate crimes bill, says it won’t ‘prevent or punish actual crimes’

    Cruz opposes bill to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

  • Get a Sneak Peek Inside Jessica Alba's Newly Revamped Los Angeles Studio

    The before-and-after photos of living room will WOW you.

  • EXPLAINER: What Chicago boy's death says about foot pursuits

    After a police officer chased a 13-year-old boy into an alley and shot him to death, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded a new policy that would protect officers, suspects and bystanders in what she called one of the most dangerous actions an officer can take: a foot pursuit. The mayor's demand was fueled by the release of a video showing officer Eric Stillman shooting Adam Toledo in the chest following a foot chase that lasted a mere 19 seconds.

  • Jeffree Star Is Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries in "Severe" Car Accident

    Jeffree Star was involved in a "severe" car accident outside of his new Wyoming home. Read on to learn more about the YouTube star's injuries.

  • Our 9 Favorite Items From Jessica Alba’s Affordable Office Makeover

    In a new YouTube video, the star shows how she decorated a space using all Amazon products Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Metal Guitarist Who Stormed Capitol With Bear Spray Is First Rioter To Plead Guilty

    A hundred days after the Capitol insurrection, Jon Schaffer entered a guilty plea and admitted to invading the U.S. Capitol while armed with bear spray.

  • Biden faces pressure to end practice of rewarding donors with plum foreign posts

    Former state department career staff urge president to dismantle pay-for-play operations and to prioritize gender parity Cindy McCain, widow of Republican senator John McCain, who gave Joe Biden an electoral boost in the critical state of Arizona, is reportedly undergoing vetting for an ambassadorship post. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Joe Biden is coming under pressure from former state department career staff to match the diversity of his cabinet and senior administration positions in foreign postings – and to reform the longstanding practice in the US of rewarding political supporters with plum ambassadorial jobs. More than three months into his first term, Biden’s foreign diplomatic slate remains open, with only one top ambassador – Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to the United Nations, nominated and confirmed. Appointments, typically made soon after a new president is inaugurated, have taken longer to fill under Biden in part because of a balancing act between three competing, interconnected pools of potential appointees: diplomatic staff who endured the chaos of Trump who feel they should be rewarded; returning Obama staff; and Biden political supporters and donors. But in recent days, the White House has signaled it is ready to act after vacating the posts of all but one of Donald Trump’s political appointees – US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan – and restocking the state department at the level of under secretary, deputy and assistant secretaries. At state, those staff typically run policy and administration in a department of 13,000 foreign service, 11,000 civil service and 45,000 local employees on a $52bn budget. With Biden’s soft power leanings illustrated by his commitment to pull troops from Afghanistan by 11 September, the burden of US foreign policy will fall on a foreign service corps that was undermined by Trump’s unpredictable approach to diplomacy. First order, says one seasoned ambassador, has been to restore the function and morale to the department; second, to reform the balance between political and career staff appointments. “It’s clear they’re going to appoint some political ambassadors but it won’t be as many and they’re going to be more interested in quality,” said Ronald E Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy, who notes that Trump appointed only two career officers out of 50 appointments at assistant secretary level or above. “The administration is trying to rebuild American diplomacy – but not from the ground up because they already have good career officers,” Neumann said. “The job is to bring them in and use them.” In so doing, the administration has to choose between officials who served during Obama and Clinton administration and existing state department staff that endured serving under the turmoil of Trump’s four years in office. “There’s a certain amount on nail-biting among career officials who stuck it out through the Trump administration who feel they need to recognized and not just bringing back career people,” Neumann added. But the administration’s willingness to follow US political custom to reward non-foreign service allies with foreign appointments has become clearer in recent days. On Monday, Politico reported that Cindy McCain, widow of the Republican senator John McCain, is undergoing vetting to be nominated for US ambassador to the UN World Food Programme, a mission based in Rome. McCain, who had been rumored to be headed to London, gave Biden an electoral boost in the critical state of Arizona with her endorsement of the Democrat over Trump – helping Biden to become the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since Bill Clinton 25 years ago. Others rumored to be in line for a foreign posting include the former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is considered too controversial for a domestic administration post. Rahm Emanuel is rumored to be in line for a foreign posting. Photograph: Kiichiro Sato/AP Pressure to conform to a pattern of diversity hiring followed by the administration in Washington, once subtle, is now overt. As it stands, 60% of US diplomatic posts are filled by men and 40% by women. In an 9 April letter, a group of 30 female former ambassadors and national security leaders urged Biden to prioritize gender parity. “Our vision of gender parity means that a man or a woman has an equal chance, at all times, of ascending to each ambassadorship. This should be true across all geographic regions, in posts both large and small,” the Leadership Council for Women in National Security (LCWINS) said in the letter. The letter concluded: “We hope you will pay attention to growing allies within the US government who will also focus upon the diversity America’s representatives to the world should demonstrate.” Piper Campbell, former ambassador to Mongolia and the US mission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), later told PBS that the timing of the letter was to influence the ongoing selection process. “That’s something that we hope can still be impacted,” she said. But pressure, too, to dismantle longstanding pay-for-play operations is also upon the administration. “Handing out ambassadorships to favored campaign donors is a sordid bipartisan tradition in Washington,” wrote Matt Ford in the New Republic in February, adding: “President Joe Biden has a chance to make a sharp break from this unseemly past.” While political appointments typically number one-third, Trump took the practice to the next level. The American Foreign Service Association found that 43.5% of Trump’s choices were political appointees, compared with 30% for Barack Obama, 31% for George W Bush, and 28% for Bill Clinton. Trump spared some of his nominees even cursory knowledge of the distant lands they would be serving their country in. Fourteen of Trump’s ambassadorships to Canada and the European Union went to people who donated at least $1m to his inaugural committee. Some were tasked with unusual diplomatic errands to run. After his appointment to Britain, Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets and a Republican fundraiser, was reportedly asked to campaign for the British Open to be held at Trump’s Scottish golf resort, Turnberry. Following complaints, Johnson was in August last year found by a state department watchdog to have “sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments” and directed to watch a video on workplace harassment. One simply never made it to their post. Mark Burkhalter, a Georgia real estate developer, had his nomination for ambassador to Norway returned after he failed to disclose his participation in circulating a racist flyer during a Georgia political contest. While the practice of rewarding supporters with ambassadorships was super-sized by Trump, the Biden administration’s desire to create daylight between it and its predecessor could help to usher in reforms of practice. Echoing Neuman, Axios recently reported that the White House is “tempering the ambassadorial expectations of his big-dollar donors”. According to Sarah Bryner, research director at Center for Responsive Politics, “Trump was a deviation from the norm with patronage appointments” and the Biden administration is likely to reduce but not eliminate the practice. “While the whole concept of patronage is problematic, the thing about ambassadorships is that they’re a pretty low-cost way to reward supporters and allies by placing them in foreign positions that are unlikely to have serious negative consequences,” Bryner told the Guardian. But, Bryner said, “there has been a lot of pressure put on Biden to restore morale in the state department and restore America’s image abroad, so that might result in him being a little bit more cautious. Does that mean we’re not going to see Rahm Emanuel, or other Democratic donors and supporters appointed? No, but there’s still a lot of pressure in this space.”