NC man went outside to check on his dogs, then he was shot and killed

A man was shot and killed at his home in Gastonia while looking over his property after hearing his dogs barking outside, a Gaston County Police Department press release said.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, police responding to a call about shots being fired at 812 Stowe Lane discovered Gabriel Barrios Hernandez, 33, who was injured, but alive at the scene.

However, the release said, that despite taking life-saving measures, Hernandez did not survive his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.