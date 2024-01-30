These NC metros were the top destinations in the US for new movers in 2023

North Carolina has become one of the fastest growing states in the country, and last year, Charlotte and Raleigh were some of the most popular destinations for movers.

Using data from United Van Lines, Zillow released a report that shows which metros drew in the most new movers in 2023. According to the study, Charlotte has the highest net in-migration among the 50 largest markets across the country, with Raleigh ranking 5th on the list.

Last year, Charlotte topped Zillow’s annual predictions for the “hottest housing markets of the year,” The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

A Zillow analysis of United Van Lines data shows that Charlotte, Providence, Indianapolis, Orlando and Raleigh were top destinations for movers in 2023.

Where are people moving from?

The report says most people who moved to Charlotte came from New York, Chicago, Dallas and Houston. Those who planted roots in Raleigh moved from New York, Boston, Dallas and Austin.

“Affordability is one of the biggest considerations for home buyers and sellers, and clearly plays a major role in deciding where to put down roots,” said Zillow Senior Economist Orphe Divounguy.

“Housing costs hit record highs last year, and made both buying and selling difficult, even for homeowners sitting on massive equity. Finding a less expensive area where dollars aren’t quite so stretched was a smart move for a lot of people.”

According to the report, a lot of 2023 movers relocated to cities with homes about $7,500 cheaper than where they came from. In comparison, movers were going to metros that saved about $8,900 in 2021– at the “peak of the pandemic housing market.”

Aside from Charlotte and Raleigh, the cities of Providence, Indianapolis and Orlando also drew in the most new residents last year. This year, those same cities are expected to be among the hottest housing markets in 2024, based on home value growth, recent housing market velocity and projected changes in the labor market, and other factors.

Chicago, San Diego, Cincinnati, Detroit, Boston, Riverside, Memphis, Oklahoma City, New York and Buffalo saw the most outbound moves in 2023.

You can find more information and the full report online at zillow.com.

