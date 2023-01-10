NC mom found dead in her front yard after missing school pickup. Police find 2nd body.

The first homicide of the year in Lincoln County took place in broad daylight and left a 35-year-old Denver woman dead in her front yard. The next day, investigators say, they found a second body in a pond near the crime scene.

Debra Ana Jackson, the first victim, was shot in the head around 3:25 p.m., Monday at her home on Sherwood Lane, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Relatives found Jackson after they went looking for her because she had not picked up her children from school, sheriff’s office officials said.

Investigators initially believed someone was inside the house. But after searching they found no one.

On Tuesday the sheriff’s office issued a statement saying authorities found a second victim in a pond a short distance from Jackson’s home.

Sheriff’s officials have not said how the second person died or released the person’s name. Detectives are working to determine whether or not the two cases are linked, officials said.