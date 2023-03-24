NC mom shot while making dinner for kids. Estranged husband arrested.

A 46-year-old Lincoln County woman was shot in her stomach as she prepared dinner for her kids, in what sheriff’s investigators Friday called an apparently unprovoked attack by her estranged husband.

The assailant tried to shoot the woman again after she ran outside the home late Thursday, but the handgun jammed, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies found the woman lying in the yard, and she was rushed to a hospital. Her condition Friday wasn’t immediately known.

Several family members, including the woman’s children, saw the attack, sheriff’s officials said. It happened around 8:45 p.m. in her home off N.C. 27 east of Lincolnton, investigators said.

The woman’s husband was arrested,officials said. He ran from the home after the shooting, and deputies later found him and took him into custody. The couple had recently separated, authorities said.

The man was charged with attempted first-degree murder and jailed on a $750,000 secured bond.