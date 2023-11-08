NC murder suspect out on bond freed again after daylight shootout, sheriff says

A Charlotte man out on bond for a previous crime was freed again this week after being charged in a daylight shootout near Salisbury, Rowan County authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Daryle Withers, the 27-year-old suspect in Tuesday afternoon’s shootout, posted his $10,000 secured bond “before being fully booked into the jail,” Sheriff Travis Allen said in a news release. Withers had been released previously in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting on a basketball court.

This time, Withers was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the shootout that hospitalized another suspect in the case, 25-year-old Salisbury resident Shikese Zontae Mcentyre, sheriff’s officials said.

Mcentyre was shot and had non-life threatening injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies obtained warrants against Mcentyre charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into two occupied dwellings and damage to property for firing rounds into parked cars.

At least four cars and three apartments were riddled with bullet holes when deputies arrived at the Woodland Creek Apartments, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office news release. That’s off Statesville Boulevard near Salisbury.

Deputies recovered an AK-47-style rifle hidden in nearby woods, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators have not said if more people were involved in the shootout. Sheriff’s detectives are reviewing evidence and expect to file more charges.

Allen issued this statement:

“The senseless shooting placed many innocent lives at risk, and we want anyone with helpful information to come forward and help us keep people like this out of our community.”

Withers is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in a fatal shooting Aug. 29, 2021, at North Mecklenburg Park in Huntersville.

Officers found a man with a single gunshot wound, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. An argument between Withers and the victim led to the shooting, police said.

In Tuesday’s shootout, the sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information to call sheriff’s Detective Anthony Palacios at 704-216-8685 or Sgt. Jeremy Thomason at 704-216-8683.