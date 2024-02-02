NC nurse charged for alleged role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Federal investigators arrested a North Carolina nurse for her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

A newly unsealed criminal complaint alleges Sandra Lee Hodges dropped her hotel room key card on the Capitol grounds. It’s how the FBI connected her to the incident.

ALSO READ: Man from Mint Hill accused of breaking in to U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

Investigators said video shows she went into multiple rooms in the Capitol and was on a livestream drinking a Coke in a senator’s office.

Hodges claimed she was “swallowed by the crowd” and “sucked into the building.”

Hodges, who is from Perquimans County on the coast of North Carolina, is facing four criminal charges.

(WATCH BELOW: Chaos at the Capitol: A timeline of the Jan. 6 riot)