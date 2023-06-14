NC nursing home murder: Roommate beat and killed man, police say

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 69-year-old man was beaten to death by his roommate at a senior living center.

On June 2, employees at Heritage Place Adult Living Center in Statesville called 911 after a man was assaulted at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Heritage Place is a memory care center that provides 24-hour supervision to adults living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, according to its website.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and found Mark Gray Leggette, conscious but injured, after he had been hit in the head repeatedly with a blunt object, according to a news release by the office Wednesday.

Leggette was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to the news release.

Deputies questioned and arrested his roommate, Greggory Gerald Warner, 61, and charged him with felony assault Inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the news release.

On Friday, Leggette died as a result of the attack and Warner was charged with first-degree murder, police said. He is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.