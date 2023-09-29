NC officer arrested at police station on obstruction of justice charges

A 26-year-old Gastonia Police officer was arrested Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s violent criminal apprehension team.

Xana Dove was arrested at the Gastonia Police Department around 5 p.m., according to a CMPD news release on Friday.

Dove was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and a count each of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and filing a false police report.

The officer was jailed in Mecklenburg County around 10:15 p.m. Thursday on $10,000 secured bond, jail records show. She remained in the jail on Friday.

In separate news releases, neither CMPD nor Gastonia Police said what led to the charges or if Dove is suspended.

The Observer was unable to obtain a copy of the CMPD incident report, which records officials said was not available on Friday.

A Gastonia police spokeswoman didn’t reply to a phone message from The Charlotte Observer.

Dove has worked at the Gastonia Police Department for 17 months, Gastonia Police said in a release. The department referred questions about the arrest to CMPD.

In a statement, Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard called Dove’s arrest “certainly an unfortunate event.”

“We are going to respect the process of the court system as well as the internal investigation that will be taking place,” Conard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.