NC officials: Don't let COVID-19 stop your evacuation

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to rumble north and is set to reach North Carolina on Monday night, packing heavy winds and rain, Cooper said.

"Listen to local officials and follow any evacuation orders when they are issued," Cooper added.

Video Transcript

- As the storm closes in, we expect it to increase in intensity. There's a potential for dangerous hurricane force winds as it makes its way toward landfall later tonight. That means we must be on high alert.

This storm will bring dangerous weather conditions to much of our state overnight. Heavy rains, flash floods, and storm surge can quickly inundate low lying areas. Stay inside during the heavy winds and watch for tornadoes. Listen to local officials and follow any evacuation orders that you get when they're issued.

If you're told to evacuate, the most important thing to do is get out of the danger zone. First, plan to stay with family or friends. And if that doesn't work, a hotel is the next option if you can afford it. But no, shelters will be available for those who need them.

- If ordered to evacuate by your local officials, evacuate promptly as directly. Don't let concerns about COVID-19 prevent your evacuation. Evacuate the shortest distance possible to get out of the impacted area. Try to stay with family, friends, or a hotel to minimize contact with others during this pandemic.

If these options are not available, go to a shelter. Remember, if told to evacuate, don't hesitate. Local governments and the American Red Cross have health screening, physical distancing, and cleaning protocols in place in shelters to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.