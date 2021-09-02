NC operative accused of election fraud is sentenced to prison for financial crimes

A North Carolina political operative at the center of a 2018 ballot-harvesting scandal was sentenced to six months in prison Thursday.

McCrae Dowless, of Bladen County, was charged with theft of government property and Social Security fraud for concealing that he was receiving income as a consultant while receiving monthly disability payments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Those charges stem from an ongoing state investigation into election fraud in the 2018 9th Congressional District race, The News & Observer previously reported. He faces separate charges in that case.

Dowless was set to be sentenced Aug. 25 after pleading guilty to the financial charges but was hospitalized just before his sentencing, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

