NC park system gains thousands of acres, shares plans for new Pigsah location

New state parks are coming to North Carolina, according to our partners at WLOS News in Asheville.

ALSO READ: There’s a new top attraction in NC as state parks attendance overall falls 14%

In 2023, that state’s park system hosted more than 20 million visitors. WLOS reports the system also got almost 3,000 of state park land last year.

The largest gains were for what will be their newest park: Pigsah View State Park in western North Carolina.

Officials began the master planning process for the new park last year. Later this month they’ll be asking for public input, WLOS says.

(WATCH BELOW: 3-year construction project on NC’s Blue Ridge Parkway begins)











