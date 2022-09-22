NC parking deck fight led to gunfire. Carrboro police charge suspect with 6 felonies.

Carrboro police arrested a Graham man Thursday morning in connection with a downtown parking deck fight that led to shots being fired.

Lar Wah, 20, was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said in a news release. He was taken to the Orange County Jail, where records show he was released after posting a $5,000 secured bail bond later Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police that two groups of people were arguing Friday night in the East Main Street parking deck behind the Hampton Inn when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Police responded to the call at 370 E. Main St. around 11:51 p.m., according to a Carrboro Police Department news release.

Multiple people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but only one person was injured as a result of the shooting, Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack said in an email Thursday. The other injuries were received in the fight, he said.

The investigation is continuing, they said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call investigators at 919-918-7412 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.

