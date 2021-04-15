NC pastor accused of sexually assaulting at least two young members of his church

A pastor at a Siler City church has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child on several occasions, and police say at least one other victim has reported additional accusations against him.

Oscar Vera Jimenez, 53, was arrested Saturday after a complaint that he sexually assaulted a juvenile.

“We actually have had at least one more victim come forward,” said Lt. Jason Boyd with the Siler City Police Department on Thursday.

Boyd said both victims are connected to the church.

Jimenez was the pastor at Iglesia Pentecostes Espirito Santo, a storefront sign says. He is also listed as the registered agent at the church, according to the church’s articles of incorporation.

The News & Observer called the phone number listed for the church, but the person who picked up the phone hung up when a reporter identified himself.

Jimenez was charged with 10 counts of first-degree kidnapping, 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, nine counts of sexual battery and five counts of statutory sex offense with a child, a news release from the Siler City Police Department said Monday.

The crimes against the first person date back to December, Boyd said.

He has not yet been charged in connection to the second victim’s accusations, Boyd said Thursday. The crimes against the second victim go back several years, Boyd said.

“Jimenez had access to other juveniles and possible victims because of his occupation and trust from the community,” the news release stated.

Jimenez is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center on $250,000 bail.

The Siler City Police Department has asked anyone with information about Jimenez or possible victims to contact the department.