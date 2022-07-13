NC police say armed Texas suspects may be going to Virginia after Waffle House robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to find three Texas residents charged with an armed robbery Monday at the Waffle House in Hillsborough.

Warrants have been issued for the suspects — Diamond Walton of Longview, Texas, and Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas — who have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and defrauding an innkeeper, according to a town news release.

The suspects are facing similar charges in Minden, Louisiana, where they are accused of robbing a business just a few days before they showed up in Hillsborough, police said in the release. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, they said.

Diamond Walton of Longview, Texas, is wanted in connection with a July 11 armed robbery at the Waffle House in Hillsborough. Police provided this photo of her taken from social media.

The suspects went into the Waffle House at Daniel Boone and South Churton streets around 2 p.m. Monday with three other people, police said. After eating a “brief meal,” Lemon then reportedly used a handgun to demand money from the restaurant employees.

He fled to the Daniel Boone Shell Service Center next door, where he was parked, police said, and all three suspects left in two separate cars — a burgundy Ford F-150 truck with Texas plates and a newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan with Texas plates, police said.

Suspects in the July 11, 2022, armed robbery of the Waffle House restaurant in Hillsborough fled in two vehicles, including this burgundy Ford F-150 truck with Texas plates.

The suspects told witnesses they were on their way to Virginia, and both vehicles were seen traveling north on Interstate 85 after the robbery, they said.

The investigation is continuing, and police said more charges could be filed.

Hillsborough police are seeking information about this newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan with Texas plates that was involved in an armed robbery on July 11, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533.

Tips also can be reported anonymously by calling 919-296-9555, using the See it, Say it, Send it app or website, or by direct messaging the Police Department on Facebook.