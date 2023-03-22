NC police investigate shooting that killed 2 teens, hurt another

Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers and hurt another, WTVD reports.

Investigators said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, they found a 16-year-old shot on Leon Street. He’s currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Officers said that teen told police there might be two more people who were shot.

Then, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, police found the bodies of two more 16-year-olds dead near Brogden Middle School, near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard.

Durham Public Schools told WTVD two of the teens involved attended Riverside High School and one attended Lakeview School.

Police believe all of the victims were hurt in the same shooting.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in the case.

Durham Public Schools sent the following statement to WTVD about the case:

“While we are limited in the information that we can share due to privacy laws protecting students and their families, as well as due to an active police investigation, we are saddened to share that two Riverside students and one Lakeview student were the victims of gun violence last night in an off-campus incident.

“Durham Public Schools counselors and support staff are available at Riverside and Lakeview to provide additional care for students and staff who have learned about this tragedy. We are committed to our schools being safe and secure places where Durham’s children and youth learn, grow, and receive social-emotional support in the face of adversity.

“We call on our community, once again, to stand against gun violence. We must counter the easy availability of weapons and provide opportunities and social support networks for our youth, so that violence is unthinkable and hope is universal. We call on the people of Durham County to join our students in this cause.”

