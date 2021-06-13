NC police investigate shooting outside popular mall movie theater near Charlotte

Concord police said Sunday afternoon they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot area outside the AMC movie theater in Concord Mills mall.

Police said in a tweet at 4:15 p.m. that a suspect is in custody. There was no immediate word if anyone was injured in the shooting. No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Concord Mills is a popular outlet mall just north of Charlotte.

