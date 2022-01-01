NC police officer runs over pedestrian on a highway exit ramp. ‘Dark clothes’ blamed.

A High Point police officer in a marked patrol car ran over a pedestrian on a highway exit ramp Friday night, a police lieutenant said Saturday.

The person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, High Point police Lt. Jeffrey Crouse said in a news release.

Just before 6 p.m., the on-duty officer hit the pedestrian while entering the southbound exit ramp to West Green Drive from U.S. 29, according to the police department release.

The officer didn’t see the pedestrian “until the collision was imminent,” according to the department.

Crouse said the pedestrian wore dark clothes and was standing “directly in the middle of the travel lane.”

The pedestrian received immediate medical treatment before being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Greensboro police are handling the investigation because a High Point officer was involved.

Citing the investigation, High Point police withheld the names of the officer and pedestrian.