NC police officers shoot and kill man who fired at them, chief says

Police in Gastonia shot and killed a man they say shot another man and fired at officers Sunday.

Sunday morning around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the 300 block of Osceola Street in Gastonia. At the scene, they encountered an armed man who shot another man and then fired at police, according to Police Chief Trent Conard.

The officers fired back, killing the armed man.

The man shot by the armed man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Conard said during a news conference.

A woman was also assaulted in the home, he said.

The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The identities of the man who was killed, the other people involved and the officers have not been released.