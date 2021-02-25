NC police search for ‘dangerous’ man wanted in triple shooting that left two dead

Joe Marusak
·2 min read

Gaston County Police on Thursday charged a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left two men dead and another in critical condition.

Police urged the public to call 911 if they know the whereabouts of Jordan Cameron Moses, 29, of the Gaston County town of Dallas.

Moses “is considered armed and dangerous” and should not be approached, Gaston County Police Chief J.D. Ramey said in a news release.

Police charged Moses in connection with the fatal shootings of 49-year-old Christopher Lee Brooks and 54-year-old Michael Christopher Allison, and a third victim who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers found Brooks dead when they responded to a call of a shooting at his home Monday night in the 2400 block of Woodleaf Drive, near Crowders Mountain State Park.

Two others who were shot were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia for treatment, police said.

Jordan Cameron Moses
Jordan Cameron Moses

Allison died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said. The name of the third shooting victim has not been released.

On Thursday, police charged Moses with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The triple shooting was the second in Gaston County in less than a week.

On Feb. 18, two men were killed and a third was hospitalized after a shooting along a rural stretch of road in Gaston County, police said.

Police said officers found 22-year-old Robert Lucas “Luke” Gibby of Bessemer City and 19-year-old Adam Kale Wood of Kings Mountain dead near the intersection of Lowery Wood Road and Lewis Farm Road, just north of Kings Mountain.

Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Shane Barnes of Taylorsville, Kaleb Isiah Carver, 21, of Taylorsville and a juvenile in connection with those shootings.

