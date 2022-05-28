NC police searching for suspect in murder after officers find man shot in car

Gastonia Police and first responders found a man shot in a car late Friday.

The victim, 35-year-old Shelby resident Garreth Tomar Rondaz Bickham, died at a hospital.

Police obtained warrants charging 41-year-old Gastonia resident Terry Antonio Lomick with first-degree murder and urged anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 911.

Bickham was found just before midnight near the intersection of Rankin Avenue and North King Street, according to a Gastonia Police Department news release. Bickham was shot moments before police and other responders arrived, according to the release.

Police said they were trying to determine what prompted the shooting and how Bickham and Lomick knew each other.