NC police shoot driver accused of backing into officers, accelerating toward others

Joe Marusak
Mount Holly police said they shot a man Friday who backed his car into two officers before accelerating toward other officers in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in the incident, police said in a news release late Friday.

Mount Holly police said they shot a man who backed his car into two officers before accelerating toward other officers&#xa0; in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Maple Circle on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
The two officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police haven’t released the names of the suspect or the officers who shot him.

Mount Holly police officials asked State Bureau of Investigation agents to take over the case because Mount Holly officers were involved in the shooting.

The driver was shot about 3:30 p.m. outside the Abbey Court Apartments in the 100 block of Maple Circle, according to the Mount Holly Police Department release.

Officers responded to a 911 call about “a suspicious, occupied vehicle,” police officials said in the release.

Police said they were talking with the driver when he suddenly shifted the car in reverse and hit two of the officers.

Whenever an officer shoots someone, the Mount Holly Police Department internal affairs bureau conducts a separate but parallel investigation to ensure policies and procedures were followed.

The officers were placed on administrative duty, per standard policy, police said.

In a statement, Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said the SBI “will conduct a thorough, independent investigation to determine the circumstances concerning the incident.”

Mount Holly is in Gaston County, about 15 miles west of Charlotte.

