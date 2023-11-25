NC Powerball, Mega Millions tickets hit top prizes no one has claimed. Check yours.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina hit top prizes recently, but do the winners know it?

As of Saturday, no one has claimed either $1 million prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

On Wednesday, someone hit the Powerball jackpot on a $2 ticket bought at Fast Mart on South Main Street in Lillington, Harnett County, according to a lottery news release.

Lillington is about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh.

The ticket matched all of the white ball numbers, according to the lottery — 20, 24, 33, 39 and 42.

That beat odds of 1 in 11.6 million, according to the Powerball game page on NC Lottery.com.

And someone in Greensboro scored a $1 million jackpot in the Nov. 17 Mega Millions drawing, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The prize also remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 6, 12, 31, 33 and 69, according to the Mega Millions game page.

A $1 million Powerball prize won Saturday, Nov. 18, was claimed by a Tyrrell County man, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot stood at $340 million in Saturday night’s drawing. Odds you’ll win the jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to the lottery.

The Tuesday, Nov. 28, Mega Millions drawing offers the chance at a $335 million jackpot. The odds of a Mega Millions jackpot win are 1 in 302 million.