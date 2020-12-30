NC prison ravaged by COVID loses its two top leaders in less than two weeks

Ames Alexander

It has been a brutal month for Tabor Correctional Institution.

Located west of Wilmington, Tabor has experienced the worst COVID-19 outbreak of any North Carolina prison, with more than 670 inmates and staff members testing positive so far. Over the past 15 days, the prison’s two top leaders have died.

One of them — associate warden Julian Priest, a 29-year veteran of the state prison system — died from coronavirus complications on Dec. 24, his son confirmed.

The prison’s warden, 46-year-old Brad Perritt, also died, on Dec. 15. Prison officials did not disclose the cause of Perritt’s death, saying they can’t discuss the medical issues of employees.

Brad Perritt
Brad Perritt
Julian Priest, an associate warden at Tabor Correctional Institution, had spent nearly three decades working for the North Carolina prison system and was looking forward to retiring next year. But the pandemic dashed those plans.
As the coronavirus intensifies its assault on North Carolina, the head of the state employees association this week sharply criticized state prison leaders, saying they’ve failed to take key steps to curb the spread of the virus inside penal institutions.

“Listening to the experts, we are in a critical stage of this disease,” Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, told the Charlotte Observer. “But for whatever reason, we’re not behaving as though things are as bad as they are. And things are going to end badly.”

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 32 prison inmates statewide, and at least seven staff members.

Most of the state’s roughly 60 prisons have now experienced outbreaks. More than 7,400 inmates — roughly one of every five tested — have contracted the virus, according to state Department of Public Safety data. Of the 14,100 prison employees, 2,365 have reported testing positive for COVID-19, DPS spokesman John Bull said Tuesday.

Tabor, which houses about 1,400 inmates, has been particularly hard hit. Since the pandemic erupted, more than 560 inmates there have tested positive, with most of those cases surfacing in November and December. Two of those prisoners have died.

Of the 510 staff members at Tabor, 110 have reported testing positive, Bull said. By Tuesday, most of them were recovered, but 48 remained off the job, Bull said.

Now the job of running Tabor falls to a new man: associate warden Jamie Bullard.

‘Protecting all of us’

Watkins, the employee association director, noted that state leaders continue to transfer many inmates and staff members from prison to prison, moves that she says increase the likelihood the virus will be spread.

“If the governor is encouraging individuals to stay in their homes, it seems we’d be rational enough to shut down the movements in our prison system,” Watkins said.

The state prisons sharply limited inmate transfers in April and May. But those transfers later resumed. Watkins questions why.

“The people we talk to in the prison system are more fearful each day,” Watkins said. “And they have reason to be.”

At one prison wrestling with a recent outbreak — Alexander Correctional Institution, north of Charlotte — prisoners and family members are asking why officials created the risk of a larger outbreak by moving infected inmates to a dorm with uninfected people.

Prisons are breeding grounds for viruses, because inmates live so close together. But Bull said prison leaders have been vigilant in their efforts to contain the coronavirus.

All inmates are tested before they’re transferred, and they’re quarantined for 14 days immediately afterward, Bull said. Staff members are tested every two weeks. Prison leaders have also intensified their cleaning regimens and issued protective equipment to all, Bull said.

“This is a substantial effort and it’s intended to do the best possible job to protect staff and the offender population,” he said.

An inmate sews a surgical mask inside Tabor Correctional Institution. As the coronavirus spread this past spring, the need for personal protective equipment became so acute that the North Carolina prisons turned to inmates to manufacture it.
Watkins noted that healthcare workers are getting recognition for the risks they take on behalf of the public. Prison employees deserve that, too, she said.

“They’re doing a job as dangerous as any out there,” she said. “These individuals are protecting all of us, every day. And they matter.”

‘He went downhill very fast’

At 57, Julian Priest had much to look forward to. The Marine Corps veteran loved to travel, watch NASCAR races and root for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Above all, he loved to spend time with family, his son, Jeremiah, said. He had plenty to talk about with his wife, who works as a top official at another N.C. prison. He had three children and four grandchildren, but he couldn’t visit with them as much as he would like this year because he didn’t want to run the risk of spreading the coronavirus, his son said.

“He always put other people first,” Jeremiah Priest said.

After nearly three decades with the state prison system, Julian Priest was looking forward to retiring in 2021, his son said.

But the pandemic dashed those plans.

On Dec. 22, he tested positive for COVID-19, his son said. The next day, suffering from a fever, chills and breathing problems, he was hospitalized. And the day after that, he died at the hospital.

“He went downhill very fast,” his son said.

Jeremiah Priest said the family isn’t sure how his father contracted the virus, but “we assume something happened at the prison.”

Priest coached employees at the prison to wear clean masks, to wash their hands frequently and to keep their distance from others, his son said.

“He always wanted everybody to be safe. He wanted everybody to go home to their families.”

One good thing has come from this: In the days since his father died, more people at the prison have begun taking his advice to heart, Jeremiah Priest said.

