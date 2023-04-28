NC ranked among the 10 worst states for teachers, national ranking shows. Here’s why

North Carolina is one of the worst states in the country for teachers, according to a new study from an education group.

The Tar Heel State finished 46th out of 50 states in Scholaroo’s “Best states for teachers 2023” rankings, the group said.

The rankings are based on 41 metrics, Scholaroo said, related to “career accessibility, salary & compensation, work benefits, work environment and student performance.” Numbers looked at include average salary, teacher-to-student ratio and job availability.

The average salary for teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with 10 years of experience is $59,105, while first-year teachers in the district with a bachelor’s degree make an average of $41,736, according to TeachNC, “a statewide partnership” between the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, school districts, the national nonprofit TEACH and more.

Washington was named the best state for teachers in Scholaroo’s report, with an average teacher salary of $81,586, followed by California, New York, and Massachusetts. The four states that finished worse than North Carolina were Indiana, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Florida.

Around North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee were also ranked in the 40s. South Carolina came in at 36th, and Virginia led the region with a 17th-place finish.