NC rapper heads to federal prison. His own music videos lead police right to him.

A music video has put a Concord rapper and another man back in jail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Under the name “Cap Shotta,” Ahmad Jalon Thomas, 24, uploaded a music video for his song “Life on the Run.” He and Ajenee Semuell Forte, 31, were flashing handguns, police found when watching the video on YouTube and Instagram in June 2021. It has since been deleted from both platforms.

Both men had outstanding warrants for arrests at the time, officials said. Forte was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition after a previous felony firearm possession offense, police said.

When police in late June 2021 searched Forte’s home in Concord — where the music video was filmed — they found firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and more than eight ounces of marijuana.

Forte pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in November 2022. On Wednesday, United States District Judge Loretta C. Biggs sentenced him to 100 months in jail with three years of supervised release.

In June, Thomas was sentenced to three years in jail and three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors said.