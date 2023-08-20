NC Reagan appointee: Will the real Republican Party please come back? | Opinion

The GOP I knew

I served in the Reagan administration and ran for Congress as a Republican in this district in 1984. But today I am registered as unaffiliated, and certainly would never support Donald Trump. It seems that the Republican Party I knew, and was comfortable being a member of, is no more — and in my view we are worse off without it. Real Republican Party — Party of Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan — please come back!

Carl “Buddy” Horn, Charlotte

Hunter Biden

The Department of Justice hopes to avoid further criticism over the whistleblower testimony provided by two IRS agents concerning the Hunter Biden investigation by appointing a special counsel. However, David Weiss is a questionable appointee given that he let the statute of limitations run out on the most serious potential charges against Hunter and stalled the IRS investigation, according to the two whistleblowers. It is unfortunate that Attorney General Merrick Garland would not appoint an independent special counsel.

Craig A. Reutlinger, Charlotte

Trump indictment

Now that Donald Trump has been indicted four times in multiple jurisdictions and faces 91 criminal charges, I am reminded of what he said right here in North Carolina back in 2016 about a hypothetical indictment of Hillary Clinton. “If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government. She has no right to be running.”

If only Trump would follow his own advice.

Arnie Grieves, Huntersville

Elections bill

As a poll worker, I am most concerned about House Bill 772. Knowing firsthand the demands for meeting the needs of the voters, this bill would add unnecessary work in the election process. Having witnessed the transparency of voting and the nonpartisan work environment, I think this proposal would increase voter intimidation. It would also allow an observer to get five feet from the voter and take pictures and videos inside polling locations.

Our vote is a sacred right and it would be compromised under this bill. Let those in charge operate professionally. Don’t threaten democracy. Leave power to the voter.

Michael Cox, Charlotte

Tax cuts

Tax cuts equal services cuts. So what are the goals of the N.C. House and Senate, besides politics? More corporate tax cuts and reductions in infrastructure and other areas that impact quality of life in North Carolina?

Recently, I’ve observed multiple newspaper and other articles about delays in highway funding and projects and massive shortages and/or low pay in the Medical Examiner’s office, at DMV, in education, the Secretary of State’s office, the N.C. Department of Corrections and the childcare field, to name a few.

In the not-so-distant future, businesses will recognize the diminishing infrastructure and quality of life in North Carolina and will stop moving jobs here. Where will our economy be then?

Jeff Kornegay, Charlotte

Hebrew Cemetery

The writer is a former Charlotte mayor and city council member.

Regarding “Hebrew Cemetery leaders worry housing will limit burials,” (Aug. 15):

The City of Charlotte needs to accommodate our Hebrew Cemetery concerning its future needs. They should do so not only because it is the right thing to do, but also in gratitude for all of the wonderful contributions to our community by so many families whose loved ones are (and will be) memorialized there.

Richard Vinroot, Charlotte

Affordable rent

Charlotte’s latest property revaluation will torpedo affordable rent. In order to maintain their profit margins, landlords will pass higher property tax bills on to their tenants. If our elected officials want to save affordable housing, they need to look for an alternative way to tax single-family rental property. The current resale value method should be replaced with a percentage of the rental cash flow. Landlords with a lower cash flow are charging a lower rent and should be rewarded.

Jim Van Meerten, Charlotte