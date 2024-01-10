NC renewable energy company making $19 million investment, adding jobs outside Charlotte

A renewable energy company is investing $19 million for a new facility in Cleveland County, which will bring more than 30 jobs to the Charlotte region.

Quantum Power Inc., a Mooresville-based business, is expanding in Lawndale by using the Broad River Assets office on Shelby Road for a recycling center, President Mark Romano told The Charlotte Observer. The property was once a textile operation, Cleveland Mills.

“We’re excited about revitalizing the building and bringing a bunch of good-paying jobs and bringing that space back to life,” Romano said.

The investment is the first phase for Lawndale Recycling, a division of Quantum Power. It will take in non-hazardous materials and process them into engineered fuels that could be used by factories as an alternative to coal. Plastics will also be recycled at the building.

The 300,000-square-foot building was selected after a search throughout the Southeast because of supply chain factors and a supportive community, Romano said. Lawndale is about an hour northwest of Charlotte.

New jobs at the site will include managerial, operational, IT, maintenance and office staff for the first phase, which includes upgrading the front of the building. The average annual pay for the 34 jobs will be $51,636. That is 11% higher than the Cleveland County average wage of $46,646.

Lawndale Recycling could employ more people when it’s complete. “I think we’re probably looking at over 100 jobs in that overall facility by the time it’s all said and done,” Romano said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by August, Romano said. Plans for the second and third phases will be announced in the upcoming days.

North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority provided Quantum Power with a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Reuse Grant, which is used to develop vacant buildings and provide jobs.

Quantum Power was established about five years ago by Romano and co-founders Jay Shott, Joshua Drake and Benjamin Vanhook. It serves manufacturers, recycling companies and energy companies.

The private company works with about 30 consultants and strategic partners, Romano said. He declined to provide the annual revenue for the firm.

Quantum Power, a renewable energy company, is planning to expand in Cleveland County.