NC Republicans just exposed their own school voucher scam

The Editorial Board
·3 min read

Senate leader Phil Berger has long described the school voucher program he pushed through in 2013 as a way to enable poor families to afford private school tuition. Now that claim is being dropped in favor of offering vouchers to families earning well over the state’s median income.

At a 2019 news conference, Berger, an Eden Republican, said, “In 2013 we created the Opportunity Scholarships program to provide low-income families an amount up to $4,200 per year to access the education pathway best suited for their kids.” Last year at another news conference he cited his concern about a single mother who could not afford the best school for her child without state help. “School choice should not be a privilege only for those who can afford it,” he said.

What was true then, isn’t true now. Problem is it was never true. The low-income kids were props for launching a program to expand school choice overall.

Eligibility for a state-supported voucher has risen since the program was initiated and now may rise again. On Tuesday, state Senate Republicans passed a bill that will increase the current $4,200 voucher cap by $1,650 and raise the level of income eligibility as well. Under Senate Bill 671, a family of four would qualify with an income as high as $85,794 – well above the 2019 North Carolina median household income of $54,602. The bill passed 29-20, with all Republicans and one Democrat, Sen. Kirk deViere of Cumberland County, voting for it.

The House also has passed a voucher bill that would keep the current income eligibility level at $72,000 for a family of four, but raise the maximum payment. Republicans hope a combined version of the two measures will attract enough Democrats to survive a likely veto by Gov. Roy Cooper. Otherwise, they may stick it into a bill Democrats can’t afford to oppose.

The Senate bill’s rising eligibility level speaks to what has been going on all along and the reason why this Editorial Board has opposed vouchers from the start. The idea isn’t to give children a chance to escape a high-poverty public school. That was a pretext. The real idea is to eventually give parents of all incomes a chance to send their children to private schools at the public’s expense.

That approach undermines public schools. But that’s the point. Those who would privatize K-12 education first have to break confidence in public schools. The worse the public schools become, the greater the need for a private option.

In a stunning interview, a former lobbyist for school voucher bills exposed that strategy. Charles Siler, formerly with the pro-voucher Goldwater Institute in Arizona, said voucher advocates start by targeting a sympathetic group and then gradually expand the program.

Siler was asked: “Why is it that many voucher programs start small — with children with disabilities or with military families?”

He replied, “If possible, privatization advocates would completely dismantle public schools tomorrow, but they don’t have the political leverage to achieve that right now, so they have to engage in incrementalism. Just this year, we’ve seen pushes to pass expansive, universal voucher programs in some states, showing that privatizers will abandon elements of incrementalism when they think they have an opportunity.”

That intent is bad for public schools. It also can be bad for children. Many of the children who receive the vouchers are not attending quality private schools. They’re going to small, usually church-run schools that operate without curriculum standards.

Superior Court Judge Robert H. Hobgood stressed that point when he struck down the Opportunity Scholarship program as unconstitutional in 2014. The state Supreme Court overturned Hobgood and allowed the voucher program by a 4-3 vote. Cooper has tried unsuccessfully to correct the high court’s error with a budget proposal to eliminate the voucher program.

Now this creeping effort to further bleed public school funding and put more students into schools without standards appears to be heading Cooper’s way again. He and Democratic lawmakers should hold the line against it.

Recommended Stories

  • Call a convention to rewrite the US Constitution? Not so fast, Kansas Senate says

    Senate turns aside measure to provoke constitutional lawsuit

  • "Greatest tool in the Democrats' arsenal": Pollster says Trump may cost GOP the House in 2022

    Former Republican pollster Frank Luntz tells Kara Swisher on her New York Times podcast "Sway" that Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election "could cost the Republicans the majority in the House in 2022."Why it matters: The former president is still the most popular figure in the Republican Party, but his baseless claims about the election have alienated moderates and key GOP leaders — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Key exchange: Luntz: "More than two-thirds of Republicans believe that the election was stolen."Swisher: "So it's working. This 'Big Lie' thing is working."Luntz: "It is working. ... What Donald Trump is saying is actually telling people it's not worth it to vote. Donald Trump single-handedly may cause people not to vote. And he may be the greatest tool in the Democrats' arsenal to keep control of the House and Senate in 2022."The big picture: "If Donald Trump runs for president as a Republican, he's the odds-on favorite to win the nomination," Luntz added. "He could never win a general election, but I can't imagine losing a Republican primary. ... I would bet on him to be the nominee and I would bet on him losing to whatever Democratic nominee there was."Listen up.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The battleground states advancing controversial election and voting bills

    Several states controlled by Republicans have pushed for big changes in voting and election laws in recent months.

  • American drivers are saving the corn ethanol industry–for now

    Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), the agricultural commodities giant, decided to idle two of the country’s biggest plants producing corn-based ethanol mixed into oil-based fuels to reduce their carbon intensity. A year later, American drivers are back at the gas pump, and ethanol plants are back online. Then, just as ethanol’s road ahead was beginning to look clear, another unanticipated obstacle emerged: the spot price of its key ingredient corn surged to its highest levels in a decade in May.

  • McConnell stays mum as Republicans who voted for impeachment face political backlash

    U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided questions Wednesday when asked whether he’s concerned about how many Republicans believe the 2020 Presidential election wasn’t valid and the rising political consequences for elected Republicans who have acknowledged President Joe Biden’s victory was valid.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • Official resigns after probe into statements made in court about Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by Chicago police

    Jennifer Coleman resigned after an internal investigation into a prosecutor's in-court statements that implied Adam Toledo had a gun when he was shot.

  • Former federal prosecutors explain how bringing civil rights charges against Derek Chauvin would work

    Former federal prosecutors say the Justice Department may charge Chauvin if his sentence on state murder charges isn't substantial.

  • Republicans are already preparing for the 2024 campaign. But Trump looms large

    Just six months after the last presidential election, ambitious Republicans are already busy laying the groundwork for the next one.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) 32% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) by taking the...

  • Letters to the Editor: Why we should take a recall backer's racist joke seriously

    Orrin Heatlie once wrote in favor of microchipping undocumented immigrants. Now, he's the lead proponent of the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • LEADING OFF: DeGrom down for bit, Soto eases back, Ohtani up

    The Mets will see how ace Jacob deGrom fares this week after being scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday at St. Louis when he had trouble getting loose during a pregame stretch. The game was rained out and will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The team said deGrom had inflammation in his right lat and wouldn't throw for the next few days.

  • ‘You’ll never be white.’ Woman harasses Latino deputy in California traffic stop video

    Woman also repeatedly called deputy a “murderer,” video show

  • Did Bengals get late-round steals with Trey Hill and Chris Evans?

    The Cincinnati Bengals might have two gems on their hands from the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Kenya set to appoint first female chief justice at sensitive moment

    Kenyan judge Martha Koome has defended dissidents and helped to write women's rights into the constitution - now she's on track to be the first female chief justice in a country where the role is particularly sensitive. A child of subsistence farmers, she was chosen by a judicial panel over the lawyer who argued President Uhuru Kenyatta's case in a 2017 battle with the Supreme Court that she will now head. Kenyatta endorsed her and his legislative majority means she is set to be confirmed by the end of this month.

  • A judge ordered Josh Duggar's release from jail on child pornography charges a DHS agent said were 'some of the worst' he's seen

    A federal judge ruled that Duggar can be released from jail into the custody of a family friend, under a number of conditions, while he awaits trial.

  • My school forced me into special education. Now, I am going to college.

    As college admissions officers struggled to understand my experience, I had to cross dream schools off my list.

  • Mark Messier criticizes Rangers' lack of enforcers

    Mark Messier didn't put too much blame on Tom Wilson's extracurricular activities on Monday - in fact, he placed more blame on the Rangers.

  • FBI raid exposes Giuliani and signals widening criminal search, experts say

    High-profile nature of search highlights inquiry’s seriousness and suggests officials may have new Ukraine-related leads to follow Rudy Giuliani at the White House last year. Former prosecutors say the warrant’s details suggest some potential charges against Giuliani. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The extraordinary FBI raid on Rudy Giuliani’s New York apartment and office has sparked debate about what criminal charges Giuliani may face, and signals a widening criminal investigation into his Ukraine drive to help Trump in 2020 by sullying Joe Biden, former prosecutors say. The high-profile nature of the raid meant it required senior Department of Justice signoff, and underscored the investigation’s seriousness and progress. It also obtained several of Giuliani’s electronic devices and thus may have harvested a rich trove of new evidence and leads for investigators to follow. “A search warrant involving a lawyer is always a sensitive matter, and even more so when the lawyer was the president’s lawyer,” said Mary McCord, a former prosecutor who led the national security division at the DoJ at the end of the Obama administration until May 2017. She added: “This would have needed approval at a very high level within the Department of Justice, which would not have been given absent very solid grounds. And department lawyers would have thought through legal issues like the expected assertions of privilege.” Ex-prosecutors and lawyers note that Giuliani seemed to rely heavily on several controversial Ukrainian officials, including a politician linked to Russian disinformation in his drive to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had ties to a Ukraine energy firm, to boost Trump. They also point out Giuliani played a key part in ousting the US ambassador in Kiev, suggesting the probe could be looking at whether Giuliani broke multiple laws. Several outlets have reported that Giuliani is being investigated to determine if he broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring people who lobby the US government on behalf of foreign officials to disclose that to the justice department. The inquiry is reportedly focused on Giuliani’s role in Trump’s firing of ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019, a move that Giuliani and two close associates – indicted earlier on charges of campaign finance violations – pushed, and a central issue in Trump’s first impeachment. The criminal inquiry into Giuliani, an ex-New York mayor and former federal prosecutor, grows out of one that in 2019 charged Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born Giuliani associates who were heavily involved in his Ukraine projects, with illegal campaign donations from a foreign source. Parnas and Fruman are slated for trial in October. Among the 2019 charges against Parnas and Fruman were several alleged illegal donations, including a $325,000 check to a pro-Trump Super Pac. In 2020, a second indictment charged Parnas and another associate, David Correia, with running a sham company called Fraud Guarantee, which was aimed ostensibly at protecting investors against corporate fraud, but allegedly bilked its investors out of $2m, and paid $500,000 to Giuliani for legal and technical advice. Correia pleaded guilty late last year and has been sentenced to a year in jail. According to the 2020 indictment, a Long Island backer of Trump loaned the $500,000 to Fraud Guarantee for Giuliani’s services in 2018, the year that Giuliani began working as Trump’s personal lawyer. Reuters has reported that the search warrant authorizing the raid, which seized over 10 cellphones and computers, was seeking information about Giuliani’s communications with more than a dozen individuals, including ex-Ukrainian prosecutors and political figures, and trying to learn of contacts he had with US officials about Yovanovitch. Former prosecutors say the warrant’s details suggest some potential charges against Giuliani. Andrew Giuliani condemns the raid outside his father’s New York home last week. Photograph: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Rex/Shutterstock “It’s a very aggressive tactic to seek an attorney search warrant,” said Michael Zeldin, a former federal prosecutor. “The warrant lists a who’s who of Ukrainian officials with whom Giuliani is believed to have been working in 2019-20. The fact that a judge issued the warrant despite the high bar for obtaining one, would seem to indicate that Giuliani is at least a subject of what appears to include violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara).” Giuliani has denied lobbying for any foreign officials. In a post-raid statement, he said his “conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical” and Monday he told Fox News federal investigators are “trying to frame him”. Likewise, Giuliani attorney Robert Costello has called the raids “legal thuggery”, noting that Giuliani offered twice to answer prosecutors’ questions – except ones involving privileged talks with Trump – and was rebuffed. Costello, who did not return several calls seeking comment, has indicated that attorney-client privilege issues will figure in Giuliani’s defense. Despite Giuliani’s adamant denials, DoJ veterans say the search warrant underscores the inquiry’s progress and multiple directions. “The search warrant could be a microcosm leading to several potential charges, including violations of Fara,” said Paul Pelletier, a former acting chief of DoJ’s fraud section. “And following the money could open up a pandora’s box of possible charges against Giuliani and his associates.” Other recent FBI moves suggest the Giuliani probe may be wider than Fara issues. The FBI also seized electronic devices from the home of Victoria Toensing, a conservative DC lawyer and Giuliani ally, who with her lawyer husband Joe diGenova represented a wealthy Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash fighting extradition to the US for several years on complex charges he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which bars bribes to win business. Firtash, who had a $1m contract with the two Washington lawyers for a year, reportedly played a role through associates in assisting Giuliani’s Ukraine search for Biden dirt. Toensing has indicated she was informed she is not a target in the federal inquiry. Phil Halpern, a recently retired federal prosecutor who spent 36 years dealing with corruption and campaign finance cases, said Giuliani’s Ukraine political work “exposes him to a veritable potpourri of different federal offenses”. “His efforts to assist the Trump campaign directly – and through his indicted associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – could be viewed as illegal campaign finance violations as they were never recorded in any campaign finance disclosures.” Further, the $500,000 payment Giuliani received from Parnas and Fruman “could be seen as part of a wider bribery or money-laundering conspiracy”. With complex legal battles looming, Giuliani has been getting advice from Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard law professor emeritus who helped represent Trump during his first impeachment, and recently has launched high-decibel media attacks on the raid.

  • Liz Cheney: GOP is "at a turning point"

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doubled down on her break from former President Trump in an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday, warning the Republican Party must decide whether it's going to "choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution."Why it matters: The editorial is her most extensive comment since leadership turned on her. Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, has continued to speak out against Trump since her vote to impeach him for inciting the Capitol riots, much to the aggravation of some GOP leaders who now look to oust her. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Cheney, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on a hot mic Tuesday saying he "lost confidence" in Cheney.What she's saying: "I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law," Cheney wrote. "Each of us swears an oath before God to uphold our Constitution.""More than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple Trump-appointed judges, have rejected the former president’s arguments, and refused to overturn election results," she noted. "That is the rule of law."Context: Top Republicans including McCarthy bolstered Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.The congresswoman added that she is committed to protecting "our democratic process ... no matter what the short-term political consequences might be."In the immediate aftermath of the Capitol insurrection, she said, "almost all of us knew the gravity and the cause of what had just happened."She cited McCarthy's reversal after commenting in January that "the president bears responsibility." He later backtracked and told Axios that Cheney's continued criticisms of Trump are "an unwelcome distraction.""The question before us now is whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have," Cheney wrote Wednesday.The big picture: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the only other woman in elected GOP leadership, defended Cheney on Wednesday but called for party unity.Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free