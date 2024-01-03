NC schools haven’t recovered yet from pandemic. But 3rd-grade reading is a bright spot.

North Carolina elementary schools are doing a better job than middle schools in recovering from the pandemic, according to a new state report being released Wednesday.

The state Department of Public Instruction report shows that most North Carolina public schools are showing progress on state exams in the past two years but are still performing below where they should be.

But a bright spot in the report being presented to the State Board of Education is that elementary schools are closer to full post-pandemic academic recovery, particularly in reading.

State leaders say the slower recovery in middle schools shows a need for targeted programs to help older students recover from pandemic learning loss.

New way of calculating recovery

Academic performance dropped sharply statewide and nationally after schools switched to online instruction during the end of the 2019-20 school year and most of the 2020-21 school year.

The state has been working with SAS Institute to quantify how far behind students have fallen and what it will take to declare that they’ve fully recovered from pandemic learning loss.

DPI is changing how it’s defining recovery now. Instead of comparing pre-pandemic and post-pandemic passing rates, DPI says the more “robust” way to assess how schools are recovering is to compare post-pandemic achievement to overall trends in achievement before the pandemic.

The change, DPI officials say, will let them evaluate trends in average results for specific tests over time instead of creating pre-pandemic expectations for individual students.

The new report compares achievement trends in state reading, math and science exams to both the 2013-19 and the 2017-19 time periods. The achievement rate on exams was largely flat during 2013-19.

Achievement is still largely behind where schools should be in both yardsticks, particularly in math.

With the exception of the English II end-of-course exam given to high school students, the majority of schools saw improvement between 2021 and 2023 in their state exams. For instance, 95% of elementary schools saw an improvement in their third-grade reading and math exams over those two years.

Despite the improvements, most schools still haven’t met the threshold for post-pandemic academic recovery on their various state exams. The English II exam was the only one where the majority of schools met academic recovery thresholds under both the 2017-19 and 2013-19 yardsticks.

Early literacy gains

DPI says the report shows educators should celebrate the gains shown in early grades literacy and elementary school math.

DPI says last year’s state’s third-grade reading end-of-grade reading exam showed achievement had reached the same rate seen between the 2013-19 school years. By that metric, nearly 60% of elementary schools met the academic recovery threshold for third-grade reading.

Performance on fourth- and fifth-grade reading and math in third- through fifth-grades still have not recovered compared to pre-pandemic achievement trends. But the gap is smaller, for the most part, than in middle schools.

Since 2021, North Carolina has spent $114 million in retraining elementary school teachers how to teach literacy skills.

Under LETRS, which stands for “Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling,” teachers are taught to stress phonics when teaching students how to read. The state’s 44,000 elementary teachers have to complete the 160 hours of LETRS training this year.

Only 48% of third-grade students passed the state end-of-grade reading exam last year. But state leaders say they expect it to rise over time, with more students being taught with LETRS from an early age.

Middle school struggles

The path to academic recovery appears to be harder for middle schools.

State math and reading exam achievement for sixth- through eighth-graders have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In some cases, DPI categorizes those grade levels as statistically having some of the largest gaps to overcome to achieve academic recovery.

For sixth- and seventh-grade, fewer than 20% of middle schools met academic recovery thresholds.

DPI says additional targeted intervention is needed.