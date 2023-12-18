NC schools sue social media companies for exploiting ‘addictive nature’ of platforms

Several North Carolina school districts joined a statewide and national movement against social media companies, suggesting the platforms harm children’s mental health and affect classroom performance.

School districts in Union, Wilson, Johnston, Robeson, Moore, and Wayne counties are among 12 in North Carolina that have agreed to file litigation against social media giants Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat.

The social media’s “addictive nature” has led districts to commit more mental health resources to students amid rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts, according to a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools joined the lawsuit in August, citing an “unwavering commitment” to student welfare, said Elyse Dashew, CMS board chair, in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that nearly 200 school districts had joined the litigation against social media platforms, along with hundreds of suits by families alleging harm to their children from social media.

More than a third of 13- to 17-year-old kids report using one of the social media platforms “almost constantly” and admit this is “too much,” according to the lawsuit. Yet more than half of the kids report they would struggle to cut back on their social media use. Suicide rates for youth have increased 57% over the past decade, and emergency room visits for anxiety disorders have increased 117%, according to the lawsuit.

Janet Ward Black and Emily Beeson of Ward Black Law in Greensboro, representing many of the school districts, previously told The Charlotte Observer that the action seeks to make social media platforms safer for children and hold companies accountable for their detrimental impact on kids.

“Schools nationwide have been tasked with the growing challenge of addressing student mental health needs, providing outstanding education, and cultivating a safe learning environment,” said Philip Federico, an attorney representing the school districts. “These lawsuits aim to make social media companies answer for their role in exacerbating the mental health crisis among young people and to seek compensation for the financial burdens inflicted upon school districts by the exploitative platforms of the defendants.”

Additionally, attorneys representing 42 states, including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, have filed litigation against Meta.

“In recent years, it has become apparent that social media platforms are harming young people’s mental health. Students in North Carolina and across the country are struggling, and schools are really having to address that on a daily basis,” said Ward Black, the North Carolina attorney representing the school districts. “The defendants in this case need to recognize the harm they’re doing and come to the table to address these issues.”

Meta said in a statement that teen mental health is a “complex issue,” calling for a greater appreciation of the daily struggles youth face. The company also noted that reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that several factors, including the aftermath of COVID-19, have affected young people’s mental health.

“We want to work with schools and academic experts to better understand these issues and how social media can provide teens with support when they need it in a way that acknowledges the full picture,” Meta said.