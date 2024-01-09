NC seeing thousands of power outages. Track (and report) outages across Triangle, state

Thousands of power outages were reported Tuesday afternoon across North Carolina as a January storm continues to bring rain and heavy wind to the state.

North Carolina Emergency Management said power outages across the state totaled more than 59,500 as of 2 p.m.

As the storm continues to move through the Carolinas, we’re tracking outages from power companies in the Triangle and beyond from Duke Energy and other utility groups.

Remember: Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging, Duke Energy says. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

Check back regularly for updates.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency ahead of #SevereWx expected across the state.



Residents are advised to keep a watch on the forecast and make sure their emergency kits are up to date. For more safety tips go to https://t.co/r3QpoBt7lw. https://t.co/AcxcwoMhUa — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) January 9, 2024

Duke Energy power outages from NC storm

Updated 2 p.m.: Duke Energy reported 1,202 active outages, impacting 93,412 customers throughout North and South Carolina.

North Carolina customers totaled 87,425. Specific county-level impacts in the Triangle included:

Wake: 858 customers without power

Durham: 3,390 customers without power

Orange: 25 customers without power

Chatham: 180 customers without power

Johnston: 436 customers without power

View a map of Duke Energy power outages at duke-energy.com/outages. Report outages at outagereport.duke-energy.com

Duke Energy covers power for much of central and western North Carolina, including Greensboro, Charlotte and Orange County.

Duke Energy Progress covers power for much of central and eastern North Carolina, including Raleigh and Fayetteville.

A sign posted on the door of Cocoa Cinnamon on Chapel Hill Road states that the business remains without power on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, following Tuesday’s severe storms in Durham, N.C.

Wake Electric power outages from NC storm

Updated 2 p.m.: Wake Electric Membership Corporation shows the following outages across Triangle counties:



Durham: 18 customers without power





Johnston: 22 customers without power

View a map of Wake Electric power outages at ebill.wemc.com/maps/external/OutageWebMap. Report outages at wemc.com/report-outages.

Wake Electric Membership Corporation is an energy cooperative that serves Durham, Franklin, Granville, Johnston, Nash, Vance and Wake counties.

Piedmont Electric power outages from NC storm

Updated 2 p.m.: Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation is reporting the following outages:

Orange: 74 customers without power



Alamance: 135 customers without power



Caswell: 140 customers without power



View a map of Piedmont Electric power outages at outageviewer.pemc.org:88. Report outages at pemc.coop/outage-center.

Piedmont Electric Cooperative serves electric customers in Alamance, Caswell, Durham, Granville, Orange and Person counties.

Sarah Baker and Scott Patterson make breakfast by candlelight Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022 at Fox Lake Farm in Southern Pines. Two deliberate attacks on electrical substations in Moore County Saturday evening caused days-long power outages for tens of thousands of customers.

South River Electric power outages from NC storm

Updated 2 p.m.: South River Electric Membership Corporation is reporting the following outages:



Harnett: 87 customers without power







View a map of South River Electric outages at outage.sremc.com. Report outages at sremc.com/form/report-an-outage.

Piedmont Electric Cooperative serves electric customers in Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

Apex Power outages from NC storm

Updated 2 p.m.: Apex Power is not reporting any outages at this time .

View a map of power outages in Apex at apexnc.org. Report outages at apexnc.org.

The town of Apex has municipal electric utilities.

What’s a State of Emergency? Here’s what it means when one is declared in NC

Triangle area schools will release early on Tuesday because of severe weather