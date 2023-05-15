NC Senate budget cuts taxes, has lower pay raises than House plan

North Carolina Senate Republicans outlined their budget proposal on Monday with smaller raises than the House proposed, and larger tax cuts.

Republicans held a news conference ahead of releasing the budget bill, which will be made public later on Monday and is expected to be voted on by the end of the week.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said that state employees will receive an average raise of 5% over two years, and teachers will receive an average 4.5% raise, if their budget proposal becomes law. Teachers’ starting pay would be raised to $39,000 in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Personal income tax cuts would be accelerated to bring the tax rate down to 4.5% faster, Berger said.

Staff shortages

With staffing shortages in some jobs worse than others, the House’s budget bill passed in April includes more significant raises than in recent years. Higher raises were slated for harder-to-fill jobs, like in health care and public safety. Historically, the Senate proposes lower increases than the House, and the final, compromise budget ends up somewhere in-between.

A March report from the Office of State Human Resources says there are continuing challenges “with recruiting and retaining an effective workforce.”

“Agencies are competing for applicants and employees with private-sector and other public-sector employers,” the report says. “Applications for state jobs have fallen, causing increases in the vacancy rate and the turnover rate remains high.”

The highest vacancy rates are in the Department of Adult Correction/Public Safety, with a 27.1% vacancy rate, and the Department of Health and Human Services at 25.9%.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposed 8% across-the-board raises for state employees over two years. The House budget, passed in April, called for 7.5% raises for most state employees over two years, with an additional 2% for the hardest-to-fill jobs.

For teachers, the House budget called for average raises of 10.2% over two years, including step increases and extra funding for rural-area educators. The raises would be 5.5% the first year, with the rest coming the second year. The House budget would also provide teachers paid parental leave of four to eight weeks and restore master’s degree pay.

Berger also said the budget would keep university tuition flat and add money to the state’s rainy day fund and other savings and reserves.